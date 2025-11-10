Q4 2025 Milestone, V1 Protocol Launch Planned for Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Q4 2025 is shaping up to be a game-changing season for decentralized finance. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to roll out its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, bringing together its key modules — liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. This major milestone marks the shift from planning to tangible delivery. The upcoming launch represents the moment when ideas begin turning into an active, functioning ecosystem. Excitement is already building as early investors move fast to position themselves before this Q4 milestone. With strong presale traction and growing interest in new crypto lending models, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as one of the best crypto to invest in during 2025. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Snapshot The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale continues to draw impressive attention. The token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, with about 87% of the 170 million tokens already sold. The presale has generated nearly $18.55 million so far and now counts over 17,800 holders. With a total supply capped at four billion MUTM, the next presale phase will lift the price by 15% to $0.040. This makes Phase 6 the last major window for discounted entry. The speed of absorption mirrors the early growth phases of successful lending protocols from past cycles, where early buyers captured the most upside before the platform went live. What’s Arriving in V1 Testnet Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will feature lending systems designed for flexibility and accessibility. The first is Peer-to-Contract (P2C), where users deposit assets into smart contract pools that automatically provide liquidity to borrowers. Both lending and borrowing options will appear in the upcoming V1 of the protocol launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, with ETH and USDT as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. the protocol launch the protocol launch This version will roll out the core functionality of the ecosystem, including the liquidity pool, the mtToken and debt token systems, as well as an automated liquidator bot to help maintain security and stability. These options will help users choose the approach that best fits their risk and return preferences. Launching V1 on testnet gives the community early access to the platform’s mechanics, allowing users to familiarize themselves with the system before the mainnet launch. This approach supports transparency, builds user confidence, and helps attract fresh interest. As engagement grows, it can enhance demand around the ecosystem and potentially strengthen the long-term value of the MUTM token. Core Utilities Driving Price Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is designed for genuine on-chain activity and real yield generation. Users will lend, borrow, and stake assets, earning returns tied directly to protocol performance. Every transaction, governance action, or staking event will rely on MUTM, keeping demand active within the system. This practical structure encourages continuous use rather than idle holding. For example, an investor who purchased 50,000 MUTM tokens in Phase 3 at $0.02 now owns an asset worth $1,750 at the current Phase 6 price of $0.035 — a 75% value gain. Once the platform goes live and MUTM trades near $1, that same position will equal $50,000 in value, reflecting a 25× growth from the entry price. This level of return highlights why the project is being discussed as one of the best crypto to invest in before Q4 2025. Early Access Testing, Beta Momentum, Buy-and-Distribute Rewards System The team behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will open a beta version alongside the mainnet launch to ensure a smooth transition for all users. Participants will be able to test lending, staking modules, and borrowing tools before the official rollout. These early testers often become long-term users, helping spread trust and awareness across the community. Each new participant strengthens the ecosystem, as more lenders and borrowers drive higher liquidity and increased MUTM activity. This organic loop of growth positions Mutuum among the most anticipated new crypto projects launching this year. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will introduce a unique staking mechanism through its mtTokens. Depositors receive mtTokens representing their share of liquidity pools, plus the interest earned. These mtTokens can also be used as collateral or staked to earn MUTM rewards. The staking process connects directly to the platform’s revenue model — where revenue from the protocol will buy MUTM tokens from the open market and redistribute them to mtToken stakers. This buy-and-distribute cycle ensures continuous demand and aligns long-term rewards with the project’s overall health. It creates an ongoing incentive for users to stay engaged and expand their holdings over time. Community Expansion and Engagement Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already seeing fast community growth, with more than 12,000 followers on Twitter and an active, gamified dashboard. The project is currently hosting a $100,000 giveaway that will reward ten winners with $10,000 worth of MUTM each. $100,000 giveaway $100,000 giveaway The leaderboard system also keeps engagement high, with the top 50 investors receiving extra recognition and a daily bonus of $500 in MUTM going to the top contributor. The dashboard also features a live ROI calculator that allows users to track their expected returns, building trust and transparency as the Q4 2025 launch approaches. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering Q4 2025 with strong momentum, ready to launch its V1 protocol and bring real lending utility to DeFi. With Phase 6 already 87% sold and the next price set at $0.040, time is running short for those still waiting on the sidelines. The project’s combination of real yield, staking rewards, dual lending models, and community-driven engagement makes it a strong contender for the best crypto to invest in before the V1 release. Investors looking for credible new crypto opportunities should act now before the presale window closes. 