Venom Foundation Achieves 150k TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving the Way For 2025 Mainnet Up

“Throughput only matters if it can remain reliable under pressure,” said Christopher Louis, Chief Executive Officer at Venom. “Our new stack can handle enterprise‑scale workloads without spiking fees or compromising decentralization, which is exactly what payment providers, exchanges, and game studios need.”
Why It Matters for Markets
- Speed at scale — DAG‑based mempool consensus unlocks headroom for 400,000+ TPS in synthetic benchmarks while maintaining real‑time finality.
- Fair order flow — The distributed sorting layer can convert the DAG into a single linear order, preventing front‑running and other MEV exploits.
- Parallel smart‑contract execution — TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high‑volume DeFi and microtransactions.
- Deterministic security — Validators can generate identical outputs, meaning finality is reached once 2 n + 1 signatures are collected, making forks virtually impossible.
- Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners.
Path to Production
Testnet (Q2 2025) – Security audits, ecosystem tooling, third‑party audits
Mainnet Migration (Q3 2025) – In‑place hard fork
Ecosystem Expansion (Q4 2025) – Cross‑chain bridges, feature‑complete SDKs
Transparency
All raw data, node configurations, and test scripts will be published to Venom’s public GitHub repository ahead of the testnet launch. Independent auditors are currently reviewing both the security and performance aspects of the upgrade.
