Venom Foundation Achieves 150k TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving the Way For 2025 Mainnet Up

Abu Dhabi, UAE, May 23rd, 2025/Chainwire/--- The Venom Foundation has successfully completed a closed‑network stress test of its next‑generation protocol, which is capable of completing 150,000 transactions per second (TPS) and finalizing all transfers in under three seconds. The implementation of this upgrade is set to occur in Q3 2025 and make Venom one of the most effective throughput public blockchains in existence.

“Throughput only matters if it can remain reliable under pressure,” said Christopher Louis, Chief Executive Officer at Venom. “Our new stack can handle enterprise‑scale workloads without spiking fees or compromising decentralization, which is exactly what payment providers, exchanges, and game studios need.”

Why It Matters for Markets

Speed at scale — DAG‑based mempool consensus unlocks headroom for 400,000+ TPS in synthetic benchmarks while maintaining real‑time finality.





Fair order flow — The distributed sorting layer can convert the DAG into a single linear order, preventing front‑running and other MEV exploits.





Parallel smart‑contract execution — TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high‑volume DeFi and microtransactions.





Deterministic security — Validators can generate identical outputs, meaning finality is reached once 2 n + 1 signatures are collected, making forks virtually impossible.





Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners.

Path to Production

Testnet (Q2 2025) – Security audits, ecosystem tooling, third‑party audits

Mainnet Migration (Q3 2025) – In‑place hard fork

Ecosystem Expansion (Q4 2025) – Cross‑chain bridges, feature‑complete SDKs

Transparency

All raw data, node configurations, and test scripts will be published to Venom’s public GitHub repository ahead of the testnet launch. Independent auditors are currently reviewing both the security and performance aspects of the upgrade.

About The Venom Foundation

The Venom Foundation consists of researchers and developers from Abu Dhabi, where they built the foundations for the network. The foundation is a Cayman‑registered, community‑driven non‑profit supporting research, development, and adoption for the Venom blockchain.

