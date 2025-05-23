Venom Foundation 閉鎖ネットワークストレステストで 150k TPS を達成し、2025 年に維持するための道を開く

アブダビ、UAE、2025年5月23日/Chainwire/---
“Throughput は、圧力の下で信頼性が維持できるかどうかだけ重要です”と Venom のChristopher Louis CEO は述べました。 “私たちの新しいスタックは、手数料を高めることや分散化を損なうことなく、企業規模のワークロードを処理することができ、これは支払いプロバイダー、取引所、ゲームスタジオが求めているものです。
なぜ市場にとって重要なのか
- スピードはスケールで - DAG ベースの mempool コンセンサスは、合成基準の 400,000 TPS を超えるヘッドルームを開き、リアルタイムの最終性を維持します。
- Fair Order Flow - 分散分類層は、DAGを単一の線形順序に変換し、フロントランニングおよびその他のMEVエクスペルを防ぐことができます。
- Parallel smart-contract execution — TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions. TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions. TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions.
- Deterministic security — Validators can generate identical outputs, meaning finality is reached once 2 n + 1 signatures are collected, making forks virtually impossible. 決定主義的なセキュリティ — 検証者は、同一の出力を生成することができ、最終性が達成され、2 n + 1の署名が収集されると、フォークはほぼ不可能になります。
- Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners. Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners. Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners.
生産への道
Testnet(Q22025) – セキュリティ監査、エコシステムツール、第三者監査
Mainnet Migration(Q32025) - In‐place hard fork
Ecosystem Expansion (Q4 2025) – Cross‐chain bridges, feature‐complete SDK
透明性
すべての原始データ、ノード構成、およびテストスクリプトは、テストネットの発売前にVenomの公共のGitHubリポジトリに公開されます。
The Venom Foundationについて
コンタクト
