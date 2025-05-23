107 測定値

Venom Foundation 閉鎖ネットワークストレステストで 150k TPS を達成し、2025 年に維持するための道を開く

Chainwire2m2025/05/23
Read on Terminal Reader
tldt arrow
en-flagENko-flagKOde-flagDEes-flagEShi-flagHIpt-flagPTja-flagJAsw-flagSWne-flagNEam-flagAMlv-flagLVbg-flagBGel-flagEL
JA

長すぎる; 読むには

Venom Foundationは、次世代プロトコルの閉鎖ネットワークストレステストを成功裏に完了しました. Venomプロトコルは、1秒あたり15万件のトランザクション(TPS)を完了し、すべての転送を3秒以内に完了することができます。
featured image - Venom Foundation 閉鎖ネットワークストレステストで 150k TPS を達成し、2025 年に維持するための道を開く
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

アブダビ、UAE、2025年5月23日/Chainwire/---ヴェノム財団次世代プロトコル(TPS)の閉鎖ネットワークストレステストを成功裏に完了し、毎秒15万件のトランザクション(TPS)を完了し、すべての転送を3秒以内に完了しました。

ヴェノム財団

“Throughput は、圧力の下で信頼性が維持できるかどうかだけ重要です”と Venom のChristopher Louis CEO は述べました。 “私たちの新しいスタックは、手数料を高めることや分散化を損なうことなく、企業規模のワークロードを処理することができ、これは支払いプロバイダー、取引所、ゲームスタジオが求めているものです。

“Throughput は、圧力の下で信頼性が維持できるかどうかだけ重要です”と Venom のChristopher Louis CEO は述べました。 “私たちの新しいスタックは、手数料を高めることや分散化を損なうことなく、企業規模のワークロードを処理することができ、これは支払いプロバイダー、取引所、ゲームスタジオが求めているものです。

なぜ市場にとって重要なのか

  • スピードはスケールで - DAG ベースの mempool コンセンサスは、合成基準の 400,000 TPS を超えるヘッドルームを開き、リアルタイムの最終性を維持します。


  • Fair Order Flow - 分散分類層は、DAGを単一の線形順序に変換し、フロントランニングおよびその他のMEVエクスペルを防ぐことができます。


  • Parallel smart-contract execution — TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions. TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions. TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions.


  • Deterministic security — Validators can generate identical outputs, meaning finality is reached once 2 n + 1 signatures are collected, making forks virtually impossible. 決定主義的なセキュリティ — 検証者は、同一の出力を生成することができ、最終性が達成され、2 n + 1の署名が収集されると、フォークはほぼ不可能になります。


  • Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners. Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners. Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners.

生産への道

Testnet(Q22025) – セキュリティ監査、エコシステムツール、第三者監査

Mainnet Migration(Q32025) - In‐place hard fork

Ecosystem Expansion (Q4 2025) – Cross‐chain bridges, feature‐complete SDK

透明性

すべての原始データ、ノード構成、およびテストスクリプトは、テストネットの発売前にVenomの公共のGitHubリポジトリに公開されます。

The Venom Foundationについて

ヴェノム財団彼らがネットワークの基礎を築いたアブダビ出身の研究者と開発者で構成されています. 財団は、Venomブロックチェーンの研究、開発、採用を支援する、ケイマンに登録された、コミュニティを主導する非営利団体です。

ヴェノム財団

サイト:https://venom.foundation/

https://venom.foundation/

https://x.com/VenomFoundation/

https://x.com/VenomFoundation/

コミュニケーション: [email protected]

コンタクト

CEO

クリストファー・ルイス・ツー

Venom 財団

メディア@venom.network

このストーリーは、HackerNoonのビジネスブログプログラムの下でChainwireがプレスリリースしたものです。

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging. この記事は、HackerNoon's Business Bloggingの下で Chainwireによって発表されました。プログラム.

プログラム


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

ラベル

purcat-imgweb3#web3#venom-foundation#chainwire#press-release#blockchain-development#crypto-exchange#blockchain-testnets#good-company

この記事は...

Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

関連ストーリー

Article Thumbnail
クラウド移行を成功させるための完全ガイド: 戦略とベストプラクティス
by marutitechlabs
Jan 01, 1970
#cloud-migration
Article Thumbnail
HackerNoon ライティング コンテストで優勝したいですか? #crypto-api コンテスト優勝者のおすすめはこちら
by hackernooncontests
Jan 01, 1970
#hackernoon-writing-contest
Article Thumbnail
フロキのヴァルハラがインドのスリランカツアーのアソシエイトスポンサーに加わる
by chainwire
Jan 01, 1970
#web3
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks