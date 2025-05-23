Venom Foundation 閉鎖ネットワークストレステストで 150k TPS を達成し、2025 年に維持するための道を開く

アブダビ、UAE、2025年5月23日/Chainwire/--- ヴェノム財団 次世代プロトコル(TPS)の閉鎖ネットワークストレステストを成功裏に完了し、毎秒15万件のトランザクション(TPS)を完了し、すべての転送を3秒以内に完了しました。

“Throughput は、圧力の下で信頼性が維持できるかどうかだけ重要です”と Venom のChristopher Louis CEO は述べました。 “私たちの新しいスタックは、手数料を高めることや分散化を損なうことなく、企業規模のワークロードを処理することができ、これは支払いプロバイダー、取引所、ゲームスタジオが求めているものです。

なぜ市場にとって重要なのか

スピードはスケールで - DAG ベースの mempool コンセンサスは、合成基準の 400,000 TPS を超えるヘッドルームを開き、リアルタイムの最終性を維持します。





Fair Order Flow - 分散分類層は、DAGを単一の線形順序に変換し、フロントランニングおよびその他のMEVエクスペルを防ぐことができます。





Parallel smart-contract execution — TVM actor model shard accounts and processes call asynchronously, enabling high-volume DeFi and microtransactions.





Deterministic security — Validators can generate identical outputs, meaning finality is reached once 2 n + 1 signatures are collected, making forks virtually impossible. 決定主義的なセキュリティ — 検証者は、同一の出力を生成することができ、最終性が達成され、2 n + 1の署名が収集されると、フォークはほぼ不可能になります。





Lean networking footprint — Asynchronous block distribution keeps bandwidth costs low for operators and cloud partners.

生産への道

Testnet(Q22025) – セキュリティ監査、エコシステムツール、第三者監査

Mainnet Migration(Q32025) - In‐place hard fork

Ecosystem Expansion (Q4 2025) – Cross‐chain bridges, feature‐complete SDK

透明性

すべての原始データ、ノード構成、およびテストスクリプトは、テストネットの発売前にVenomの公共のGitHubリポジトリに公開されます。

The Venom Foundationについて

ヴェノム財団 彼らがネットワークの基礎を築いたアブダビ出身の研究者と開発者で構成されています. 財団は、Venomブロックチェーンの研究、開発、採用を支援する、ケイマンに登録された、コミュニティを主導する非営利団体です。

