Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT—Setting a New Competitive Benchmark

Panama City, Panama, May 26th, 2025/Chainwire/--Flipster, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, is launching APR Supercharge, a limited-time rewards campaign offering users up to 122% APR on eligible USDT deposits. Running from June 1 to June 14, 2025, the initiative combines deposit-based yields with trading incentives, rewarding active users on the platform. APR Supercharge APR Supercharge Users who deposit USDT will earn a 20% base APR on new net deposits, applicable across all supported networks. By maintaining a daily trading volume of at least 250,000 USDT and depositing via the TON or APTOS networks, they have the opportunity to unlock an additional 80% APR boost the following day—bringing total potential rewards to 100% APR. These rewards are stackable with Flipster’s existing Earn Campaign, which offers up to 22% APR on USDT balances—allowing eligible users to potentially earn a combined APR of up to 122%, rewards distributed daily in USDT. There are no lock-up periods—users retain full access to their capital at all times. Rewards are calculated based on the 24-hour average net deposit, with a cap of 200,000 USDT per user. Earn Campaign Earn Campaign Flipster offers trading across 350+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, trending altcoins, and meme coins, giving users a broad range of opportunities to trade and qualify for the APR boost. With a zero-fee model—no maker or taker fees on spot and perpetual futures trades—along with no deposit fees and low-cost withdrawals, Flipster ensures full pricing transparency. Combined with tight spreads, the platform ensures cost-efficient execution for all types of traders. For advanced traders, up to 100x leverage is available on perpetual futures markets, enabling flexible position sizing to match market conditions and trading strategies. APR Supercharge is part of Flipster’s broader commitment to building an accessible, user-first trading experience. As the platform expands globally, its suite of campaigns and earning tools continues to offer users smarter ways to trade, earn, and grow their portfolios—without hidden fees or unnecessary friction. APR Supercharge launches on June 1, 2025. Users can participate by depositing USDT via eligible networks and maintaining daily trading activity throughout the campaign window. Full campaign mechanics and eligibility details are available here. here here About Flipster Flipster is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that delivers fast, secure, and intuitive access to digital assets. With over 350 trading pairs across spot and perpetual futures markets, Flipster combines zero trading fees, tight spreads, and up to 100x leverage to give users a powerful edge in any market condition. Flipster Flipster Users can trade and earn simultaneously—with USDT used for trading continuing to earn APR rewards—maximizing capital efficiency without sacrificing execution. Designed with a focus on security and a user-first experience, Flipster delivers the speed, transparency, and reliability traders need to move with confidence. Over the past year, Flipster’s trading volume grew 856%, and total user assets increased by more than 6,000%, solidifying its position as a leading derivatives trading platform. total user assets total user assets Users can learn more at flipster.io or follow X. flipster.io flipster.io X X Contact Press Contact pr@flipster.io This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Program Program