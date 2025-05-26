Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform For Communities And The Masses

Singapore, Singapore, May 26th, 2025/Chainwire/--Gomble Games, the Web3 gaming business behind hit title EggDrop, officially launches GOMBLE BUILDERS, a creator platform where communities co-develop games, contribute assets, and share in the upside—while the finished games are built to reach millions of mainstream mobile users across the world. Gomble Games Gomble Games GOMBLE BUILDERS GOMBLE BUILDERS GOMBLE BUILDERS empowers supporters, NFT holders, meme token communities, and developers to come together to shape game content from the ground up. From asset licensing and gameplay concepts to AI-powered characters and IP integrations, every contributor plays a part in creation and gets rewarded for it. But unlike most Web3 projects, these games aren’t limited to crypto-native audiences. They’re designed for mass-market players across app stores and mobile platforms, making this one of the first creator-powered Web3 pipelines built for Web2-scale adoption. The platform's first Proof-of-Concept is an NFT licensing marketplace. NFT holders can submit their assets and ideas to be featured in GOMBLE games. If selected, those IPs will be integrated into actual titles, and contributors will receive a share of the revenue generated from the licensed IPs—connecting digital ownership with mainstream game economies in a real, measurable way. GOMBLE BUILDERS is supported by a powerful roster of Web3 partners: Story for IP provenance, PG/Jirasan and DXNK for NFT integrations, Adventure Layer—an AI-native onchain gaming L2 developed by Adventure Gold (AGLD DAO)—and AWE for AI-powered logic, and meme communities like MEW, Sundog, and Hippo, who bring cultural resonance and fan-driven engagement. At the core of this collaborative economy is $GM, GOMBLE’s native token. $GM fuels licensing, incentives, and creator rewards within BUILDERS, and its utility will only expand as more games are developed and played. As the GOMBLE ecosystem grows, so does the demand and relevance of $GM—making it more than just a token, but the economic engine behind a scalable creator economy. With BUILDERS, Gomble Games is setting the stage for a new development model: games made by communities, for the masses—where ownership, creativity, and rewards flow together. About GOMBLE GOMBLE is a Web3 gaming platform with a mission to onboard over 2 billion mobile casual gamers into Web3. GOMBLE GOMBLE Founded by a team of veterans from 111%, GOMBLE merges deep expertise in game development with blockchain technology to build an ecosystem where anyone can easily play, contribute, and earn within Web3 games. More information is available at GOMBLE’s Vision Paper. https://gomblegames.gitbook.io/vision-paper/gomble-builders https://gomblegames.gitbook.io/vision-paper/gomble-builders https://gomblegames.gitbook.io/vision-paper/gomble-builders Contact Gomble Games mkt@gomble.io This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Program Program