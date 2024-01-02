The Times v. Microsoft/OpenAI: Groundbreaking, In-Depth Journalism & Breaking News at Great Cost (5)

The New York Times Company v. Microsoft Corporation Court Filing December 27, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 5 of 27. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here IV. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS A. The New York Times and its Mission 2. Groundbreaking, In-Depth Journalism and Breaking News at Great Cost 32. To produce world-class journalism, The Times invests an enormous amount of time, money, expertise, and talent, both in its newsroom and product, technology, and other supporting teams. Core areas of focus include: 33. The Times does deep investigations—which usually take months and sometimes years to report and produce—into complex and important areas of public interest. The Times’s reporters routinely uncover stories that would otherwise never come to light. They have exposed problems, held power to account, and demanded the public’s attention. In investigating these areas, Times coverage often results in meaningful reforms. These stories are written and edited in the style that is widely associated with The Times, one that readers trust and seek out. Investigative Reporting. 34. The Times is equally committed to quickly and accurately reporting breaking news. In an era in which speculation, disinformation, and spin often drown out the truth when news breaks, The Times fills an important need for trustworthy news with journalists who have the subject-matter expertise, news judgment, and sources required to report the facts in a compelling way. This year, The Times has provided detailed, real-time coverage on breaking news across a range of topics, including the upcoming U.S. elections, multiple mass shootings including those in Maine and Nashville, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, a spate of natural disasters around the globe, and the collapse of major regional banks. Breaking News Reporting. 35. The Times invests significantly in its beat reporting by giving its beat reporters the time and space to go deep on a single topic. At The Times, these topics vary from public health to religion to architecture, and from the Pentagon to Hollywood to Wall Street. They also include The Times’s dozens of national and international bureaus, where correspondents are steeped in the communities they cover. Because this type of journalism is grounded in the expertise and deep connections of Times journalists, beat coverage enriches The Times’s reporting. Beat Reporting: 36. The Times is a trusted source for reviews and analysis of arts and culture, including food, books, art, film, theater, television, music, fashion, and travel. In 2016, it acquired the product review site Wirecutter, which recommends the best products in dozens of categories including home goods, technology, health and fitness, and more. Each year, Wirecutter spends tens of thousands of hours conducting rigorous testing and research to produce a catalog of reviews that today covers thousands of products. Reviews and Analysis. 37. Commentary and Opinion. The Times publishes opinion articles that contribute to public debate across the world. Many of these articles come from The Times’s staff of world-renowned columnists. Additionally, leaders in business, politics, religion, education, and the arts write guest essays for The Times’s opinion section, giving readers the opportunity to understand a wide range of experiences, perspectives, and ideas about the most important issues of the day. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-11195 retrieved on December 29, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. nycto-assets.nytimes.com