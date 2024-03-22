The Status Quo and Six Trends in Tokenized Government Bonds: Analyzing the Current State and Future

On-chain asset tokenization represents a long-term trend with the potential to shake up the existing financial landscape. Within this arena, tokenized government bonds make up an increasingly important segment. The segment experienced a stellar growth of nearly seven-fold in 2023 and is quickly recovering from a brief slump at the end of 2023.
The article dives into the current situation and some exciting trends in tokenized government bonds and the tokenized real-world assets (RWA) sector as a whole.
Tokenized government bonds and other tokenized real-world assets (RWA) have witnessed significant growth, propelled by rising interest rates joining forces with relatively low DeFi yields. This development has reflected investors’ appetite for asset classes that offer more stable, predictable returns. More and more investors, especially those seeking to strike a balance between the traditional financial market and the cryptocurrency market, are favoring these tokenized RWA products.
A Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report estimates that tokenization of global illiquid assets will reach $16 trillion, or 10% of global GDP by 2030. This includes both on-chain asset tokenization and traditional asset fractionalization (e.g. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)). Considering the potential market size, even capturing a small portion of this vast market would signify significant growth opportunities for the crypto industry.
Infrastructure providers in the RWA ecosystem, also known as RWA rails, provide the regulatory, technical, and operational infrastructure upon which RWAs are brought into crypto. They serve as the foundation for the entire ecosystem, and the development of RAW rails is vital to the sustainable growth of the RWA sector.
Additionally, there are asset providers that focus on originating and creating demand for RWAs across various asset classes， including real estate, fixed income, equities, and others, contributing to the sector’s diversity and breadth.
RWAs are the 11th largest sector in DeFi based on protocols tracked by DeFi Llama, with a combined TVL of over $4 billion. According to a Dune Analytics dashboard by @j1002, the number of holders of tokens associated with RWA protocols reached over 67,000 on the Ethereum blockchain, more than doubling in the last 12 months. Within this sector, the total value of the tokenized Treasury segment increased to $719 million as of Mar 20, 2024, from around $379 million a year earlier, according to RWA monitoring platform RWA.xyz. The average Yield-to-Maturity was at 5%.
That said, the combined TVL of RWAs has been slumping for the last several months after peaking at $6.271B last October. The value of the tokenized Treasury segment also dropped from $771 million at the end of last November, but it has moved back to an uptrend since February this year. As the broader crypto market recovers from the bear market, it seems that some people are pivoting to higher-yielding markets like DeFi lending and liquid restaking.
We’ve attempted to analyze the profiles and behaviors of RWA users to understand the underlying user demand. We observed that most RWA users are native to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, indicating that the early adopters did not come from traditional investment avenues. One of the facts that can demonstrate this observation is that the average creation date of RWA token holders’ wallet addresses predates the time when RWAs were tokenized on the blockchain. This means that the RWA userbase is a subgroup that evolved from the broader crypto community rather than a community that rose from influxes of traditional investors. RWA users often have a strong grasp of blockchain technology and many have entered DeFi long before RWAs become buzzed.
We used the number of RWA token holders as a proxy to gauge RWA adoption. Both the number of RWA token holders and the unique interactions with RMA tokens have been on a continuous rise despite the recent drop in RWA protocols’ combined TVL. We believe this is a sign of the RWA sector’s increased awareness and positive expectations among investors.
With a time-series analysis of the RWA holders’ wallet addresses, we’ve found that most of the addresses have been in use for a long time and have participated in various blockchain activities. This means that the RWA sector is largely participated by a healthy group of long-term crypto users.
That said, we did notice growing participation from new wallet addresses as well. This probably means the RWA sector is gradually permeating into more traditional user groups as more traditional financial institutions, including Franklin Templeton and Wisdom Tree, embrace RWAs.
RWAs are bridging the divide between crypto and traditional finance, but they also carry inherent risks and limitations from the real world. Most RWA interactions require checks from traditional financial systems, such as KYC/AML, credit checks, and minimum balance requirements. These prerequisites limit RWAs’ potential to extend financial inclusivity.
We conducted an in-depth comparison of different projects in terms of market share, growth rates, pricing, and user experience to assess the competitive landscape. In the tokenized government bond sector, Franklin Templeton, leveraging its extensive accumulation and brand advantage in traditional finance, holds the largest market share. Ondo Finance and Matrixdock have different user demographics due to their different marketing strategies. Emerging companies like Hashnote and Superstate, while having smaller market shares, are experiencing rapid growth, demonstrating market vitality and diversity.
With respect to pricing, different projects have different management fee rates, reflecting their strategies for market positioning and cost control. For example, Franklin Templeton and Ondo Finance have lower management fee rates, which help attract large institutional investors. On the other hand, Matrixdock and Maple Finance have relatively higher management fee rates, possibly to compensate for revenue pressures stemming from their smaller market shares.
In terms of user experience, providing clear, intuitive, and user-friendly interfaces is crucial for attracting and retaining users due to the nature and complexity of tokenized government bond products. Additionally, with intensified market competition, enhancing service quality and customer support will become key differentiators for each project.
To summarize, tokenized government bond projects are in a phase of rapid development, with significant differences among projects in market share, growth rate, pricing strategy, and user experience. Their prospects will be greatly influenced by the global economic environment, regulatory policies, and relevant technological innovations. To remain competitive, they need to continuously optimize their product features, enhance user experience, and adapt to evolving market and regulatory conditions.
Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton is a US-based global asset manager with over $1.3 trillion in assets under management. As a traditional investment firm actively exploring the blockchain industry, Franklin Templeton has launched several blockchain-focused venture capital and equity funds in the past.
Market Share: 48.6%
Government Bond Product’s Market Value: $350,077,608
Management Fee: 0.15%
Market Share Change in the Past Quarter: -5.51 percentage points
Ondo Finance
Ondo Finance launched three tokenized bond products by investing in multi-billion dollar, highly liquid, exchange-traded funds managed by the world’s preeminent bond managers, including BlackRock and Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO). They are the U.S. Government Bond Fund (OUSG), Short-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (OSTB), and High-Yield Corporate Bond Fund (OHYG).
Market Share: 17.01%
Government Bond Product’s Market Value: $122,511,877
Management Fee: 0.15%
Market Share Change in the Past Quarter: -6.69 percentage points
Matrixdock
Matrixdock is an on-chain treasury bond platform launched by Matrixport, a Singaporean asset management platform. STBT is Matrixdock’s first product, introducing a risk-free rate based on US government bonds.
Backed Finance
Backed is a Swiss start-up bridging real-world assets on-chain. The company has issued blB01, a tokenized short-term U.S. government bond ETF, on Coinbase’s Layer2 Base.
Hashnote
Hashnote is a regulated company under the oversight of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). It is a fully regulated, institutional-grade DeFi asset management platform, offering comprehensive service support, zero counterparty risk, and customizable risk/reward strategies to consumers.
Superstate
Superstate is a blockchain-based asset-management firm. It raised $14 million in venture capital to develop regulated, on-chain funds that U.S. investors can access last November. In February 2024, it debuted its first tokenized U.S. Treasury fund offering on the Ethereum blockchain.
Open Eden
Open Eden is a crypto startup established in early 2022. It was co-founded by Jeremy Ng and Eugene Ng, Gemini’s ex-Asia-Pacific head and former Head of Business Development for the region.
Maple Finance
Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace that provides credit experts with tools to run an on-chain lending business connecting institutional lenders and borrowers. It has been a market leader in private credit. In April 2023, it introduced a new cash management pool allowing non-U.S. accredited investors and entities to participate directly in U.S. Treasury investments using USDC.
We believe six trends will drive the development of the tokenized government bond segment of the RWA market. These trends will transform the market landscape and provide investors with new opportunities.
Based on the above understanding, we believe the following five types of projects will be worth paying attention to.
In conclusion, investors are more inclined to seek higher-yield investment opportunities under a hiking Federal Reserve. The growth of the RWA market indicates that despite macroeconomic pressures, its potential for high returns has attracted a significant amount of capital. With regulatory improvements and technological advancements, we expect the tokenized government bond market to continue to grow, especially given the increasing adoption of digital currencies like stablecoins and CBDCs.
That said, tokenized government bond projects may face stricter regulatory requirements in the future, particularly in anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC). As the regulatory environment becomes more stable, these projects are expected to integrate more seamlessly into the traditional financial system while providing investors with new investment channels and risk management tools.
To mitigate the inherent risks associated with RWA products, we believe tokenized government bond issuers should adopt decentralized governance decision-making mechanisms, such as the DAO framework used by many issuers in the private credit category. Such mechanisms enhance transparency, allow for better risk assessment and mitigation and also help ease regulatory compliance.
Also published here.