    The "Good Work" Theory
    The "Good Work" Theory

    by Eaelll Leon Faust
August 13th, 2024
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    For any work to be high quality, it necessarily has required a substantial amount of time of practice, thought, craftsmanship, ideation, reorder, mending, disposing and attention to be expended. How to remove these constraints are largely the big question. How can the individual make time?
    Quality of work is a key factor in the perceived extrinsic and intrinsic volumes of time decayed on any work. We expect that for any work to be high quality*, it necessarily has required that a substantial amount of time of practice, thought, craftsmanship, ideation, redefinitions, reorder, mending, disposing and attention to be expended.


    Truthfully, we cannot be naïve to believe otherwise for most cases, even when there are chances for deviations - possibly savants.


    Doing great work takes time mostly on two definitions.


    1. Time to learn to do great work
    2. Time to do great work



    My argument surrounds the practices of artificial, mindful allocation of time (in all the ways that matter) for the purpose of good work. But as most things, we are presented with constraints. How to remove these constraints are largely the big question right after the individual acknowledges that good work is done with time. How can the individual make time?


    For the creative mind, it is easy to fall into situations where you're handling multiple projects (of interest, and of profession) at the same time. Even with clear definitions of what things amongst these are priorities, and which ones aren't, yet, we believe this chasm of interests and projects can be managed.


    This can be true, but it would not be the best of argument to say the quality of attention put in is just as the same as if a priority was made and kept.


    An equation for doing good work can be simple, and told as :


    “Pick a best interest, and do nothing but it for as long as it remains a true, winning interest”


    This allows you to feed your value life source with works borne of the strongest sentiments, empathy and attention to detail.

    There is no good work without attention, and sometimes passion, but these are tended, not merely shuffled and teased.


    Good work requires an underlying need for good work. Good work is of a conscious attempt.


    “You have to say no to a lot of good things in order to be able to say yes to a lot of great things.” — Steve Jobs



    I understand having a chaotic mind. This is what happens when your heart is filled with passion for things it does not yet know, things it wants to understand. It would be betrayal to yourself to abolish these passions and let them whither, but I’ll argue its even less fulfilling to end your days without a magnus opus at the foot of your enterprise.


    Cheers!

    Eaelll.

    Eaelll Leon Faust
    Leon is an interdisciplinary designer, software engineer, founder & pro-elitist writer.
