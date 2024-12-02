The First AI Metaverse With Synthetic Derivative RWAs: Powered By AI Agents, HyperGen And Axelar

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – MIRAI, an innovative AI-powered metaverse platform, is revolutionizing how virtual worlds are conceptualized, built, and monetized.





By leveraging advanced technologies, MIRAI aims to democratize metaverse creation and unlock untapped economic opportunities, paving the way for a new era in digital innovation.

Core Features of MIRAI

AI-Powered World-Building





MIRAI eliminates the complexity of coding, making immersive virtual world creation accessible to all. Whether you're an experienced developer or a novice enthusiast, MIRAI empowers users to design and build captivating metaverse environments with ease.

HyperGen™ Technology



At the forefront of MIRAI’s innovation lies HyperGen™, a proprietary Image and Text to 3D Model technology. By fusing cutting-edge machine learning and processing algorithms, HyperGen™ transforms user inputs into dynamic 3D models, seamlessly merging imagination with reality.





Dynamic AI Interactions



MIRAI is building the Agentic Gaming Metaverse, which features AI Agents and NPCs that deliver unprecedented interactivity. These intelligent, autonomous entities provide lifelike responses, enhancing the depth and engagement of virtual experiences.





Synthetic Derivative RWAs





MIRAI empowers users to scan and integrate real-world assets (RWAs) as synthetic derivatives within the metaverse. These digital representations can be monetized, traded, and utilized in creative ways, unlocking endless possibilities for commerce and innovation.

Shaping the Future of Virtual Worlds

MIRAI envisions a future where real-world assets and virtual environments coexist in harmony. By fostering creativity and economic potential, the platform enables users to imagine, build, and monetize in ways previously unimaginable.





Whether you are a developer, a creative visionary, or a business innovator, MIRAI opens the gateway to an expansive digital frontier.

Explore MIRAI Today



Take the first step toward building your own metaverse by visiting MIRAI’s website. Discover the transformative technologies redefining what’s possible in virtual worlds.





About MIRAI

MIRAI is a next-generation AI-driven metaverse platform designed to empower creators, developers, and businesses. With groundbreaking features like HyperGen™ Technology, AI-powered tools, and synthetic derivative capabilities, MIRAI is shaping the future of digital interaction and commerce. Visit MIRAI to explore its transformative features and take the first step toward building your metaverse:





