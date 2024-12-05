MEXC Referral Program Upgrade: Bigger Rewards, Better Benefits!

SINGAPORE, December 5, 2024 – Leading crypto exchange MEXC officially announced a comprehensive upgrade to its referral commission program, delivering enhanced benefits for users worldwide.





Under the updated policy, referral commission rates for trading fees have increased to 40%, with select regions enjoying rates as high as 60%, setting a new benchmark for user incentives.





As part of this upgrade, referrers can now earn up to 60 USDT in Futures bonuses for each valid invitee, while every valid invitee will receive a 20 USDT Futures bonus.





This upgrade not only boosts referrer earnings but also ensures mutual benefits for both referrers and their invitees. With no increase in referral requirements, users can enjoy significantly higher rewards under the updated policy, reflecting MEXC's dedication to enhancing user benefits.





By inviting friends, users can also access these additional perks:





Trending Token Airdrops: Users can invite friends to participate in the Token Airdrop events and complete tasks to earn a share of token rewards from premium projects. Reward Multipliers: Users can boost their earnings by inviting friends to participate in MEXC's Kickstarter events . Referring more valid invitees increases the reward multiplier, resulting in a larger share of token rewards.





This upgrade underscores MEXC’s mission to empower its users while strengthening its community ecosystem. By enabling users to share in the platform's success, MEXC reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional value.





Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to innovate, enhance user experiences, and introduce more rewarding programs for its global community.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.





Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks. The information provided does not constitute financial advice. It is important to fully understand the associated risks and proceed with caution when investing. Users are encouraged to conduct thorough research and assess their individual risk tolerance.

