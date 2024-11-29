MEXC To Participate In VTIS 2024, Strengthening Its Presence In The Vietnamese Market

From December 3 to 4, 2024, MEXC, one of the leading digital asset traders globally, will participate in the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS) 2024, held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam.





The event, co-hosted by Vietnam Securities Group (SSI) and fintech company FPT, will focus on four key sectors: AI, Fintech, Blockchain, and Gaming.





Since its inception, MEXC has embraced the values of openness, collaboration, and mutual success, actively fostering strong partnerships with various stakeholders worldwide.





Notably, the platform has made significant strides in deepening its presence in the Vietnamese market. Since its formation, the MEXC Vietnam team has recognized the pivotal role of key opinion leaders (KOLs) in bridging communication between the brand and its users.





As a result, they have established solid relationships with the Vietnamese KOL community. In just three years, MEXC Vietnam has gained substantial support and attention from local MEXCers.





To enhance engagement with its community, the MEXC Vietnam team has planned and executed a variety of impactful initiatives:





The Vietnam team has shown great dedication and support to charitable causes. During traditional holidays such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Christmas, and the back-to-school season, the team prepares thoughtful gifts and daily essentials, delivering them to charitable organizations and adoption centers, and spreading warmth and care to local children.





In terms of community building, the team successfully organized an offline "Bitcoin Pizza Day" event in Ho Chi Minh City, offering users a chance to explore the secrets and potential of Blockchain technology. During MEXC Vietnam's 4th-anniversary celebration, nearly a hundred passionate fans, investors, community members, and KOLs came together to witness MEXC's growth and accomplishments.





The MEXC Vietnam team has also launched several exclusive social media initiatives, such as the MEXConnect interview series, where well-known Vietnamese KOLs engage in in-depth discussions about the latest trends in financial investment and the cryptocurrency market, providing the community with unique industry insights and valuable information.





The MEXC Vietnam team's participation in VTIS 2024 marks another significant milestone in strengthening its local market presence and enhancing its relationships with the KOL community. The event will allow MEXC to forge new partnerships with industry leaders and explore exciting new growth opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector.

