State of the Noonion 2024: HackerNoon Keeps on Blogging

Revenue is slightly down, traffic is slightly up, rate of product development is up, expenses are down, and AI is assisting us but is not replacing us anytime soon 🙂
How can you help? Referral, referral, referral: we recently experimented with a Business Blogging Sales Referral Program for a 12 or 52-credit pack. If you think you can help refer customers to publish their announcements, blog posts, or technical documentation with HackerNoon, we are more than happy to share the details of the Referral Program with you!
Here are some high-level updates since our last shareholder letter, which was sent on June 19, 2023. We keep this update succinct, with lots of links sprinkled throughout, as we’ve actually written a lot of mini-updates throughout the year.
This is aredactedversion of the HackerNoon shareholders' newsletter by CEO David Smooke and COO Linh Smooke sent to 1.3k shareholders. Picture: HackerNoon Team in an All-Hands Meeting.
TL;DR
We’ve continued to scale up audiences via niche newsletter growth. Notably, The Tech Company Brief, which is an editor-written weekly commentary on our proprietary tech company ranking data, has now passed 100 editions and 45k+ subscribers. Additionally, the 22 niche technology newsletters (one for each new category) have been growing steadily and now total 280k+ subscribers. In total, we send well over half a million emails a day (!)
Both revenue and expenses are down in 2023 YoY. We made redacted in revenue in 2023, and spent about redacted - a slight dip compared to 2022. Our net income remains level; however, we have some catching up to do in 2024. Our 2024 revenue projection is redacted , and expenses project to be redacted in 2024. We are determined to be profitable again in 2024, 2025, and beyond.
Encouragingly, so far in 2024, we’ve made about half of our revenue in Business Blogging, surpassing both Niche Ads and Writing Contests. Not only is this good because content is at the heart of our business value prop, but also because this is a true unlimited inventory, independent of past or future traffic, we can always publish another blog post.
Additionally, we’ve seen an increased demand to publish press releases from wire services, with customers such as ChainWire, FinanceWire, GamingWire, and BTCWire. We’re building a custom technology press release solution that includes distribution across traditional press release sites in addition to business blogging’s default, social, audio, multi-lingual, email, and on-site distribution.
Vertical Category Curation Diversifies Streams of Income
We curated our entire library of 100k+ stories and 50k tags into 22 categories. This divides the library into 22 starting points, like /ai, /cloud, /business, to name a few. Advertisers now buy entire categories to ensure content-relevant ad placements across our site. We made redacted combined in Niche Ads & Billboard ads in 2023, compared to the total redacted in Billboard alone in 2022. That means each pageview on the page is worth 11% more!
HR, Payroll Reduction, “trimming the fats”
Both David & Linh have taken a payroll reduction in 2023 by 50%, and we will continue to cut our salaries significantly in 2024 until the company gets back on track. We’ve also reduced our staff by half. HackerNoon started 2023 with 40 staff members and started 2024 with only 20.
Experiments with new inventories in 2023 and beyond
We also launched the HackerNoon Documentary! This is proof of concept for a docu-series on the future of the internet. It costs $2.99 and is a great way to spend 30 minutes of your time while supporting HackerNoon.
In 2024, we are thoughtfully looking into programmatic ads to capitalize on our stable, quality traffic more efficiently.
🚀Infrastructure Overhaul & Product Development
HackerNoon 3.0
The great refactoring. As a platform that makes software completely in-house, we get to choose which technology companies to partner with. Starting mid-2023, we’ve decided to migrate our backend database from Firestore/Google to Mongodb, our frontend tech from Vercel premium to a combination of Vercel/Svelkit, and our email host from Sendgrid to Elastic. Removing Firestore greatly reduces the number of reads we pay for, and removing SendGrid greatly reduces the cost per email sent. Not only will these refactorings make HackerNoon lighter, simpler, and more efficient, but they will also help reduce our cost of production by an estimated 25-35%.
Our mobile app officially launched and has gone through 9 iterations already since September 2023! We were briefly the top 100 apps in the US, Vietnam, Brazil, and Ukraine during launch month. With the latest version (version 1.9), users can read, write, listen, and submit any story to HackerNoon. And we added 12 additional languages to read our prime library of technology stories. This update is a commitment to helping technologists to not only more easily create content but also to reach and serve worldwide readers from their mobile devices. More mobile app release notes.
Niche Technology Publication Network powered by the HackerNoon CMS (beta)
In order to make the content management system that powers HackerNoon best in class, we can’t build everything ourselves. We integrate a lot of best-in-class solutions and technologies. Some of the recent notable CMS integrations include:
New search discovery experience and renewed partnership with Algolia
Yet another year of our mutually beneficial partnership (we pay them via in-kind ads!) Algolia helps beautifully index and discover our content, while we surface their Ad on our search page & search bar.
Steering into the internet’s pixelated ethos and using open source design as an adoption channel
