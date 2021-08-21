Search icon
Startup Interview with Itamar, CEO, Anzu.io by@nataliaanzu

Startup Interview with Itamar, CEO, Anzu.io

Anzu is the world's leading in-game advertising platform that brings sophistication of digital advertising into video gaming and esports. Co-founder and CEO of Anzu was nominated for Forbes Israel 30 under 30 in 2016. Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams, opening up new audiences for brands in unprecedented creative ways. Founder says gaming is going to be a significant advertising channel for advertisers and game developers. Founder: "We want to make our solution easy to integrate for game devs, give them a working business model and a good stable revenue flow"
#startups-of-the-year #digital-advertising #gaming #monetization #adtech #startup-advice #entrepreneurship #startup-strategy
