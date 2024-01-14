The Noonification: The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining (1/14/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Pythons Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code By [ 11 Min read ]\nMaster Python testing: From unit tests to TDD and BDD, learn to build resilient code with pytest and unittest in this in-depth guide. @nikolaibabkin Read More. Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects By [ 7 Min read ]\nManaging large-scale projects becomes challenging with the involvement of thousands of participants in project implementation. @ruslanzaripov Read More. The Last-Mile Delivery Revolution: What’s Next on the Horizon? By [ 8 Min read ]\nAs online orders surge and customers demand ever faster times, last-mile logistics is transforming at warp speed. @dmitrybardysh Read More. Encrypted Portals: How We Created a Swift App That Uses Rust By [ 5 Min read ]\nHow the Portals for Mac app, built in Swift, uses the Ockam Rust library to privately share services with your friends over End-to-End Encrypted Portals. @ockam Read More. This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs By [ 5 Min read ]\nThis one’s for the Web3 hacktivists who are seeking ‘true’ decentralization - Āut Labs and HackerNoon announce the Opt Out Writing Contest with $9k prizepool. @hackernooncontests Read More. The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining By [ 3 Min read ]\nWelcome to the Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. Ad Tech Jargon Explained: Programmatic vs. RTB vs. Header Bidding By [ 5 Min read ]\nDive into the world of ad tech as we unravel the intricacies of programmatic, real-time bidding (RTB), and header bidding. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @janegleizer Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME