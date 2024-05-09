Self-Driving Cars and Personal Injury: Are Smart Features Making Cars Safer or More Dangerous?

In recent decades, automakers around the world have spent countless billions on
On the contrary, the short history of autonomous vehicle technology is one filled with countless technological failures and accidents. In San Francisco, CA, a hotbed for autonomous vehicle testing, there have already been
However, fully autonomous vehicles aren't the only type of self-driving technology out there. There are also countless new vehicles on US roads with complex driver-assist systems. These vehicles have the same features as self-driving models, except that they require a driver's hands on the wheel at all times. And those vehicles are causing havoc on the roads. In one 10-month span, in fact, automakers
All of this is to say that the development of self-driving vehicle technology is not without risk. And at this stage, it begs a serious question—are smart autonomous vehicle technologies making us less safe on the road? Here's the answer to that question, based on all available data.
Without a doubt, the various technological elements that
Each year in the US, there are approximately
Another study indicated that equipping vehicles with FCW, lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot warning, and curve-adaptive headlights could cut car accident rates
You'll notice that so far, I've only mentioned driver-assist technologies that don't directly control the operation of a vehicle. And therein lies the problem. It seems that the more self-driving technology you put in a vehicle, the less responsible drivers become. According to
In the survey, a shocking 61% of respondents indicated that advanced driver-assist technologies make them more comfortable looking away from the road while driving. A full 58% of those with vehicles equipped with pedestrian detection admitted that they've stopped looking around for pedestrians. And maybe worst of all, 57% of those with AEB-equipped vehicles report it making them comfortable with looking away from the road while driving.
If you examine those results together, a pretty clear picture starts to emerge. It's that any vehicle technology that takes the onus of safety off the driver makes drivers less careful and more distracted. And that tendency is nowhere more pronounced than it is in a specific driver cohort: Tesla vehicle owners.
If you go looking for information about self-driving technologies and vehicle safety, it won't take long for you to notice a trend. It's that vehicles from all-electric automaker Tesla seem to get involved in a shocking number of
So far, Tesla's self-driving feature is responsible for
And yet, the company has spent over nine years advertising the Autopilot feature as a
The main takeaway from all of this is simple. It's that self-driving and autonomous vehicle technology can and should make driving much safer. However, until those technologies mature into truly autonomous vehicles, they're having the opposite effect. While features like FCW and AEB do decrease fatality rates in accidents, they may be contributing to driver behavior that causes more accidents. Of course, there's no precise way to tell if that particular tradeoff is worth it, safety-wise.
Furthermore, it also seems clear that the more drivers believe that their vehicles can handle the driving for them, the less engaged in the task they get. Therefore, until vehicles can handle all of the driving for their occupants without human intervention, we may see an ever-increasing number of injuries and fatalities connected to driver-assist technologies. That reality puts more pressure than ever before on the automakers working toward full vehicle autonomy to get their current technologies and designs to the finish line.