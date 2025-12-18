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Researchers and Developers Aren’t Fully Aligned on Modern Code Review Goals

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December 18th, 2025
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programming#code-review#code-review-research#developer-workflow#code-review-tools#peer-code-review#software-quality-assurance#empirical-software-engineering#software-engineering-research

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