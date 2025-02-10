RedotPay Partners With StraitsX And Visa To Transform Digital Spending

**HONG KONG, Hong Kong, February 10th, 2025/Chainwire/--**RedotPay, a leading provider of crypto payment solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Visa and StraitsX to launch an innovative card program in Singapore. This initiative aims to redefine how users interact with their digital assets in everyday transactions by combining RedotPay's innovative technology with Visa's extensive global payment network. The collaboration is made possible through the essential support of StraitsX as the BIN sponsor for the card program.

Seamless Transactions

The new card program will empower users to spend their cryptocurrencies effortlessly across millions of Visa-accepting merchants worldwide. With this innovative solution, users can utilize their cryptocurrencies directly, thanks to RedotPay's proprietary real-time conversion technology. This feature bridges the gap between digital assets and traditional commerce, making crypto spending as seamless as using a conventional debit or credit card.

Compliance and Security

RedotPay is committed to providing users with a secure and trustworthy platform for their transactions. The partnership emphasizes robust security measures to protect user data and funds, fostering confidence in the use of cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases.

Enhancing User Experience

"We are thrilled to partner with Visa and StraitsX to bring this innovative card program to Singapore," said Michael, CEO of RedotPay . "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to make crypto payments accessible and user-friendly, promoting the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in payment systems. Our users will enjoy the flexibility of spending their digital assets just like traditional currency."





Jason Tay, Head of Commercial at StraitsX said, “We are excited to support RedotPay in launching this innovative card program in Singapore. This partnership is a game changer for everyday retail use cases, enabling users to easily leverage their digital assets for daily transactions. As the BIN sponsor, StraitsX is dedicated to powering this initiative, which will transform how consumers interact with cryptocurrencies in the retail space. By combining our technology with Visa's vast network, we are making it easier than ever for users to seamlessly integrate digital assets into their everyday spending.”





"Based on a Visa study, close to six in 10 consumers in Singapore are aware of cryptocurrencies. In fact, over 35 percent of cryptocurrency owners in Singapore use cryptocurrencies for retail purchases.[1] We are happy to support our partners who are helping more cryptocurrency users have a more seamless payment experience and access to digital payments leveraging on their Visa cards for face-to-face or online transactions. Visa is committed to promoting innovation with our valued partners and this initiative with RedotPay and StraitsX aligns with our vision to become the best way to pay and be paid,” said Adeline Kim, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei.

Looking Ahead

The RedotPay card program soft launched late 2024, featuring a user-friendly interface designed for both convenience and security. Users will have the ability to manage their crypto assets easily, making everyday spending as simple as swiping a card.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a leading crypto payment company, headquartered in Hong Kong, eligible to operate across various Asian, European, and other jurisdictions. Their mission is to enable crypto adoption as a medium of exchange, increase payment efficiency with blockchain, and promote financial inclusion for the unbanked.





Through intuitive interfaces and proprietary blockchain technology, RedotPay simplifies crypto transactions while prioritizing enterprise-grade security. The platform enables seamless integration of digital assets into everyday spending, ensuring accessibility and trust for both businesses and individuals. For media inquiries, users may contact: [email protected]

About StraitsX

StraitsX is Southeast Asia's leading digital payment infrastructure provider and a licensed Major Payment Institution regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Leveraging blockchain technology within a secure, regulated environment, StraitsX empowers businesses and individuals with innovative tools for managing funds, integrating digital assets, and enabling seamless cross-border transactions. Through partnerships with global financial institutions, businesses, and developers, StraitsX is driving the future of digital payments and financial connectivity. [1] Visa Green Shoots Radar: Study conducted across Asia Pacific markets, including 500 Singapore respondents in June 2023.

