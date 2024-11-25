ReadWrite
Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-a-thon: 100,000 USDT In Exciting Prizesby@btcwire
118 reads

Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-a-thon: 100,000 USDT In Exciting Prizes

by BTCWireNovember 25th, 2024
Phemex is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in spot and derivatives trading.
Phemex, a powerhouse in futures trading, is thrilled to announce the Thanksgiving Trade-a-thon, a special event designed to express gratitude to its loyal community.


With 100,000 USDT in prizes available, traders can maximize their profit potential while enjoying quality time with loved ones. Participants can join the fun by registering, trading, and inviting friends.


Event duration: November 22 - December 4, 2024, 8:00 (UTC)


How to participate & rewards: Rankings will be based on trading volume. Here’s what participants can win:


  • Turkey Master (Rank 1): Apple Family Bundle (Vision Pro, MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods)
  • Pump No Dump (Ranks 2 - 5): 1,000 USDT each
  • FOMO Fund (Ranks 6 - 55): 50 USDT each
  • Gravy Grant (Ranks 56 - 105): 20 USDT each.

Special prizes:

  • Newcomer bonus: The first 500 new users registering and completing KYC during the event will receive a 100 USDT Spot Voucher after reaching a 200 USDT trading volume.
  • Lucky stars: 10 participants will be randomly selected to receive a Phemex gift package.
  • Gratitude reward: All participants will share a 10,000 USDT Trading Bonus prize pool.


Join this profitable Thanksgiving celebration and make the most of the festive season with Phemex!


If you haven't done so, this is a great time to join Phemex as the leading exchange lists new spot pairs every day, giving you the edge to get ahead in your crypto trading journey. With unique features that cannot be found elsewhere, Phemex aims to make trading as customizable and personalized as it can be.

About Phemex:

Phemex is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in spot and derivatives trading. It features 140+ USDT-margined contract trading pairs with up to 100x leverage that all support Hedge Mode, alongside 300+ popular spot trading pairs.


Individuals from all over the world can instantly buy, sell, and trade blockchain cryptocurrency through a user-friendly and secure platform. Phemex has released transparent Merkle-Tree Proof-of-Reserves so all users can verify on the blockchain that all funds are 100% backed on the platform.


As the first exchange to publish both proof-of-reserves and proof-of-solvency through a unique, self-proving approach, Phemex stands out as one of the best and most trustworthy crypto exchanges.

Contact:

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


