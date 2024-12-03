ReadWrite
Perennial Unveils a Novel Intent Layer For Perpetuals - Solving DeFi’s Fragmented Liquidity Problemby@chainwire
101 reads

Perennial Unveils a Novel Intent Layer For Perpetuals - Solving DeFi’s Fragmented Liquidity Problem

by ChainwireDecember 3rd, 2024
en-flagENko-flagKOes-flagESvi-flagVIpt-flagPTja-flagJApl-flagPLso-flagSOuk-flagUKit-flagITht-flagHThy-flagHYqu-flagQU
Perennial Intents is a unique intents layer for perpetual futures. Perennial claims this model streamlines trading by pairing intent-based order matching with on-chain AMM settlement.
NEW YORK, United States, December 3rd, 2024/Chainwire/--Perennial announced the launch of Perennial Intents, a unique intents layer for perpetual futures, designed to unify DeFi’s fragmented liquidity landscape and deliver a centralized exchange trading experience on-chain.


By sourcing liquidity from on-chain and off-chain venues, Perennial Intents is delivering deeper markets, better prices, and a unified trading experience designed to move DeFi forward.

Tackling DeFi’s Liquidity Fragmentation

“Perennial Intents arrive at a pivotal time for DeFi," said Kevin Britz, Founder of Perennial.



"Despite its growth, only a fraction of crypto’s order flow happens on-chain, most of which is fragmented across hundreds of L1s and L2s. The rise of appchains and isolated AMMs has led to over 100 chains with $10M+ in TVL (DeFiLlama), each operating its own siloed financial ecosystem. This fragmented liquidity leads to worse trade execution, with higher costs, increased slippage, and limited leverage opportunities.”


According to the team, Perennial Intents address these challenges by consolidating order flow into a unified liquidity layer. Instead of fragmenting liquidity into silos like appchains or AMM pools, intent-based trading integrates order flow across multiple venues, creating a more cohesive and efficient system.

A Hybrid Model for the Future of DeFi

Although intents are not new to DeFi, Perennial Intents introduce a layered model that combines intent-based off-chain order matching with on-chain AMM settlement. Perennial claims this model streamlines trading by pairing intent-based order matching with on-chain AMM settlement.


The team claims this hybrid approach guarantees optimal price execution for traders while enabling solvers to dynamically manage liquidity without long-term collateral constraints—unlocking deeper markets and greater efficiency.

One-Click Trading and the Perennial Petals Program.


Alongside Perennial Intents, the launch includes two additional upgrades: one-click trading and the Perennial Petals points program. Traders can now enjoy seamless trading with a single collateral account, while the Petals program rewards users with points for their trading activity, with 2x points available during the initial launch period.


The team at Arbitrum shared their excitement for the launch, highlighting the transformative potential of intent-based derivatives.


"Perennial’s work with intent-based derivatives is transforming DeFi by aligning market interactions with users’ specific goals," said Peter Haymond, Senior Partnerships Manager at Offchain Labs.


"This approach lets users define their desired financial outcomes, enabling more efficient and personalized trading on Arbitrum."


About Perennial

Perennial is a DeFi-native derivatives primitive designed to serve as the liquidity backbone for DeFi. Backed by leading investors, including Polychain, Variant, and Archetype, Perennial has facilitated over $2.8 billion in trading volume.


Its growing ecosystem includes integrations with prominent trading interfaces like Kwenta, Siren, Rage Trade, and Cryptex Finance.


For more information on Perennial Intents, users can visit their website or join the community on Discord.

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


