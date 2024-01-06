Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Much Ado About Bitcoin Halvingby@juxtathinka
    1,502 reads

    Much Ado About Bitcoin Halving

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The cryptocurrency space is constantly buzzing with updates about airdrops, rug pulls, shit coins, and mining are constantly dropping on different Telegram and Discord groups. The latest update is on Bitcoin halving, and the gist is that the rewards on Bitcoin mining will be reduced by half. Bitcoin, like any other cryptocurrency, requires scarcity to retain its value. The amount of BTC available will constantly remain at 21 million, and as of 2020, 12.5 BTC were added to the ecosystem every 10 minutes through virtual mining.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Much Ado About Bitcoin Halving
    web3 #bitcoin-mining #token
    Juxtathinka HackerNoon profile picture

    @juxtathinka

    Juxtathinka

    Freelance Content Writer with a keen interest in creating the best beginner friendly blockchain content.

    Receive Stories from @juxtathinka

    react to story with heart
    Juxtathinka HackerNoon profile picture
    by Juxtathinka @juxtathinka.Freelance Content Writer with a keen interest in creating the best beginner friendly blockchain content.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    All About Anxiety: Is Anxiety A Disability?
    Published at Jun 08, 2021 by juxtathinka #anxiety
    Article Thumbnail
    Starting Small With Kubernetes and Kubeadm: 500 Containers?
    Published at Jun 24, 2017 by vurtcloud #kubernetes
    Article Thumbnail
    The Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    Published at Aug 07, 2023 by maken8 #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Dear Future Crypto CEO, Do Not Pre-mine
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by maken8 #premine
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!