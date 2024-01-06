Much Ado About Bitcoin Halving

Too Long; Didn't Read

The cryptocurrency space is constantly buzzing with updates about airdrops, rug pulls, shit coins, and mining are constantly dropping on different Telegram and Discord groups. The latest update is on Bitcoin halving, and the gist is that the rewards on Bitcoin mining will be reduced by half. Bitcoin, like any other cryptocurrency, requires scarcity to retain its value. The amount of BTC available will constantly remain at 21 million, and as of 2020, 12.5 BTC were added to the ecosystem every 10 minutes through virtual mining.