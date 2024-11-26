Meet Coze: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Howdy Hackers,





This week, all eyes are on Coze, an AI application development platform for users of all skill levels. Whether you're a beginner or have programming experience, Coze enables you to develop and deploy generative AI applications in a safe, secure, and responsible way. With Coze, you can equip custom bots with tools, skills, knowledge, memory, and more. The multi-agent mode also allows you to build multiple bots that work together seamlessly.

Meet Coze: #FunFact

Coze is more than just a platform for building powerful AI agents in as little as 10 minutes—it also offers a marketplace where users can publish and discover bots created by others in the Coze community. You can easily find the agents or plugins you need by filtering by usage scenarios, functions, publishing channels, or simply searching by name.





Additionally, Coze allows users to publish agents across different channels to engage with their audiences. Supported channels include mobile apps and messaging platforms like Telegram, Cici, Slack, and more—explore the full list of supported channels, along with user experience insights for each one, here.





Coze 🤝 HackerNoon Tech Community





Coze proudly sponsors the ongoing #ai-chatbot writing contest which invites all AI enthusiasts, developers, and writers to build personalized AI chatbots on Coze for a shot at over $7000 in prizes. Since the contest’s launch in August, about 60 #ai-chatbot stories have generated over 70,000 pageviews. Participants have taken advantage of Coze’s specialized tools to develop unique AI chatbots that satisfy various use cases. Some highlights include @emmanuelaj’s crypto investment assistant, @bennykillua’s recipe generator, kevinstubbs’ foreign language tutor, Illeolami’s Nigerian news reporter, and much more.

AI chatbots are becoming an essential part of our digital lives. But for too long, the power to shape AI has been limited to a few but now the curtain has been pulled back. With Coze, you can design and build AI chatbots for any use case you can think up.





