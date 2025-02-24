'MBX/HACK The FUN' Opens Applications: An Acceleration Program For Web3 Game Developers

**Seoul, South Korea, February 24th, 2025/Chainwire/--**MARBLEX, the web3 gaming ecosystem powered by global gaming giant Netmarble, and Dracoon Ventures , a web3 game-specialized VC, are officially opening applications for MBX/HACK the FUN. This hybrid program combines a hackathon with an acceleration initiative, designed to help web3 game developers build, refine, and successfully launch high-quality games on the MARBLEX ecosystem.





MBX/HACK the FUN is more than an accelerator—it’s a game launchpad. The program provides hands-on technical support, mentorship, and business acceleration opportunities for Web3 game studios. This program is tailored for teams that already have a playable build or are in advanced development stages. In addition, the program participants will have the opportunity to showcase their projects at Token2049 Dubai in April, where they can connect with potential partners, investors, and publishers.





Over the course of four weeks, game studios and developers will refine their gameplay, tokenomics, and go-to-market strategies with guidance from the hosts and top-tier web3 gaming experts. The program will culminate in The FUN Fest, a high-profile demo day, and an immersive gaming event in Dubai, where finalists will pitch their games to industry leaders, investors, and major gaming ecosystem partners.





Winning teams will receive a $100K+ prize each, post-program acceleration, follow-up funding opportunities, and marketing support to ensure a successful launch and long-term growth within the MARBLEX ecosystem. Applications are now open and will close on March 10, 2025(CET). Developers interested in joining the program can apply through the official website ( https://mbxhack.fun ). This is an opportunity for web3 game creators to work with a leading global publisher and connect directly with real players for success.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is the web3 gaming ecosystem powered by Netmarble, one of the top global game publishers. MARBLEX merges blockchain technology with immersive gaming experiences, offering seamless access to Web3 services, including wallets, DeFi SWAP, and NFT marketplaces.

Users can learn more at https://marblex.io

About Dracoon Ventures

Dracoon Ventures is a web3 game-focused VC, providing early-stage investments and growth acceleration services to web3 gaming startups. With deep expertise in both traditional and web3 gaming, Dracoon Ventures supports the next generation of gaming pioneers.

Users can learn more at https://dracoon.ventures

Eunielle Yi / [email protected]

Partner

Eunielle Yi

Dracoon Ventures

[email protected]

