'MBX/HACK The FUN' Opens Applications: An Acceleration Program For Web3 Game Developers

by ChainwireFebruary 24th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENtr-flagTRde-flagDEes-flagESja-flagJAuz-flagUZpl-flagPLro-flagROsr-flagSRsv-flagSVbe-flagBEhr-flagHRht-flagHT
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

MBX/HACK the FUN combines a hackathon with an acceleration initiative. The program provides hands-on technical support, mentorship, and business acceleration opportunities for Web3 game studios. Winning teams will receive a $100K+ prize each.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - 'MBX/HACK The FUN' Opens Applications: An Acceleration Program For Web3 Game Developers
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

**Seoul, South Korea, February 24th, 2025/Chainwire/--**MARBLEX, the web3 gaming ecosystem powered by global gaming giant Netmarble, and Dracoon Ventures, a web3 game-specialized VC, are officially opening applications for MBX/HACK the FUN. This hybrid program combines a hackathon with an acceleration initiative, designed to help web3 game developers build, refine, and successfully launch high-quality games on the MARBLEX ecosystem.


MBX/HACK the FUN is more than an accelerator—it’s a game launchpad. The program provides hands-on technical support, mentorship, and business acceleration opportunities for Web3 game studios. This program is tailored for teams that already have a playable build or are in advanced development stages. In addition, the program participants will have the opportunity to showcase their projects at Token2049 Dubai in April, where they can connect with potential partners, investors, and publishers.


Over the course of four weeks, game studios and developers will refine their gameplay, tokenomics, and go-to-market strategies with guidance from the hosts and top-tier web3 gaming experts. The program will culminate in The FUN Fest, a high-profile demo day, and an immersive gaming event in Dubai, where finalists will pitch their games to industry leaders, investors, and major gaming ecosystem partners.


Winning teams will receive a $100K+ prize each, post-program acceleration, follow-up funding opportunities, and marketing support to ensure a successful launch and long-term growth within the MARBLEX ecosystem. Applications are now open and will close on March 10, 2025(CET). Developers interested in joining the program can apply through the official website (https://mbxhack.fun). This is an opportunity for web3 game creators to work with a leading global publisher and connect directly with real players for success.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is the web3 gaming ecosystem powered by Netmarble, one of the top global game publishers. MARBLEX merges blockchain technology with immersive gaming experiences, offering seamless access to Web3 services, including wallets, DeFi SWAP, and NFT marketplaces.

Users can learn more at https://marblex.io

About Dracoon Ventures

Dracoon Ventures is a web3 game-focused VC, providing early-stage investments and growth acceleration services to web3 gaming startups. With deep expertise in both traditional and web3 gaming, Dracoon Ventures supports the next generation of gaming pioneers.

Users can learn more at https://dracoon.ventures

Press Contact:

Eunielle Yi / [email protected]

Contact

Partner

Eunielle Yi

Dracoon Ventures

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#marblex#chainwire#press-release#marblex-announcement#hackathon#blockchain-development#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Article Thumbnail
133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
by learn
Dec 25, 2023
#solidity
Article Thumbnail
287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks