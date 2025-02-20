PACT Protocol Launches On Aptos Network





NEW YORK CITY, United States, February 20th, 2025/Chainwire/--Bringing over $1B in on-chain assets to Aptos from day one.

PACT Protocol today launched on Aptos Network, bringing fully on-chain lending and securitization infrastructure for licensed lenders in emerging markets to the high-performance blockchain. This launch brings over $1 billion in on-chain assets onto Aptos and follows nine months of incubation and collaboration with the Aptos Foundation.





PACT enables lenders to originate, securitize, and service loans with greater efficiency, as well as ensure borrowers, originators, and institutional investors can operate in a transparent, efficient, and scalable financial environment. PACT is the first participant in Aptos Foundation’s incubation pilot, a program aimed at supporting and scaling high-impact blockchain projects. Aptos Labs provided strategic and technical consultation for the partnership.





On-chain credit infrastructure is transforming global finance, particularly in emerging markets where traditional banking services remain out of reach for 85% of the world's population . By launching on Aptos, PACT is expanding access to credit in underserved markets, making borrowing more affordable and inclusive globally.





“This partnership is expanding financial access to those who need it most– users who live in emerging markets across the globe,” said Ash Pampati, Head of Ecosystem, Aptos. “I’m thrilled to see the impact it will have on the Aptos ecosystem and beyond.”





"This is what real-world blockchain adoption looks like,” said Solomon Tesfaye, Head of Capital Markets at Aptos Labs, who provided strategic consultation for the partnership. “PACT’s integration with Aptos provides a transparent and scalable solution that reduces costs and expands credit opportunities for underserved communities worldwide."





PACT chose Aptos for the network’s institutional-grade infrastructure, scalability, and adoption in the financial sector. With support for native USDC and USDT, high-profile integrations, and the ability to process high transaction volumes with low fees, Aptos ensures seamless credit flows while maintaining security and reliability through its Move programming language. PACT Protocol utilizes BitGo for custody and compliance, the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries.





“PACT’s transition to Aptos unlocks greater efficiency, broader institutional adoption, and real-world financial impact,” said Joshua March, President of Pact Labs, the technology and infrastructure provider behind the PACT Protocol. “With Aptos, we’re driving new levels of scalability, security, and speed, fundamentally transforming how credit markets operate on-chain.”





The PACT Protocol enables fintech lenders, institutional investors, and capital market participants to issue, manage, and securitize loans directly on-chain, reducing costs and expanding access to global credit markets. PACT has rapidly grown into one of the largest on-chain lending ecosystems, facilitating billions in loan originations while integrating with major financial institutions, stablecoin issuers, and DeFi platforms.





All existing PACT holders will have the opportunity to migrate their tokens to Aptos via an official 1:1 token bridge. The bridge will be available soon, with clear instructions provided. The total supply of PACT remains unchanged. While the Celo PACT token will continue to support ongoing initiatives, future governance, and ecosystem development will take place on Aptos as PACT transitions to its upgraded token. Community members are encouraged to participate in the migration to take full advantage of Aptos’ enhanced infrastructure, broader institutional adoption, and continued ecosystem growth.





For more information on PACT’s migration and how to participate, users can visit https://pact.foundation/

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure, and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development of the Aptos protocol decentralized network and driving engagement with the Aptos ecosystem. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, the Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses.

About PACT Protocol

PACT Protocol is a permissioned smart contract platform that powers loan origination, payments, warehousing, and securitization fully on-chain. Designed to connect borrowers with global capital, the protocol provides a standardized and transparent lending framework while leveraging blockchain technology to streamline financial processes. Initial development was led by Pact Labs, which continues to support the ecosystem with tools like dashboards, APIs, and SDKs to simplify integration for originators.

