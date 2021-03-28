Mastering NFT - Practical Guide for Beginners Is The One Book On NFTs You Want To Read

Surely 2021 will be remembered for the NFT boom, which was seen by many as a bubble but they forget what happened back in 2017 when the

famous kittens invaded the Ethereum blockchain, and then as now, the market is finding new life. vital, also thanks to the proliferation of platforms for the creation and sale of these NFTs.

NFTs, acronym for Non Fungible Token, are nothing more than special tokens, unique and unrepeatable in their content, as thanks to their

identifier, we can identify them in a unique way, beyond the content they

represent, in fact it is also possible to create limited edition copies of the

same entity of the NFT.

A sector that has begun to make its way, mainly, in the art world, also due to famous artists who have sold their NFTs for record amounts, and has also attracted common artists to interface with the crypto and blockchain world of course, going however, at random and following the wind of

the moment, without a real knowledge or awareness of which tool to use or not.

In fact, if the concept of NFT is clear to many, as it is a scarce digital asset, on the other hand it is difficult for a normal user to understand the advantages and disadvantages of creating an NFT on a particular

blockchain compared to another.

If it is true that there are more famous blockchains than the others, first of all bitcoin and Ethereum, it is also true that they have negative aspects, such as the considerable cost of fees that must be paid, and the environmental impact of the blockchain that we are operating.

As for the transaction fees, only on Ethereum they are around $ 100, which in fact puts a brake on all those who just want to try the system directly, and therefore without using test networks, which require a thorough

knowledge of the reference blockchain, and on the other hand discourage even small users interested in selling or buying these NFTs; where they often find themselves paying more to carry out the transaction than the actual cost of the NFT.

Another aspect that should not be forgotten about the NFT sector is the indirect environmental impact that is inextricably linked to the reference blockchain, because we are talking about creating something, through

one or more transactions and these will use the resources of that blockchain and all that that entails, and if we consider the attention to the environment, especially of the youngest, we can see that promoting or creating an NFT that basically pollutes the environment, is not the best.

Do not forget the normative and legal part concerning NFTs, which many do not know or do not know that there are directives and laws that

regulate the multimedia work, beyond the instrument with which these are

produced or disseminated.

Coming instead to the practical aspect and in detail these NFTs, we can see that we find randomly scattered material, but it is not exhaustive and very often it is self-referential with respect to the reference platform, however we do not find anything concrete that can guide us and understand

the various options and information, especially with respect to the legal

aspect.

And it is here that the first book in the world concerning NFTs was written, Mastering NFT - Practical Guide for beginners and not, a real manual that analyzes the various aspects that bind an NFT and from various points of view, for example these are the various chapters that deals with the

book in question (here the complete index):

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Getting started

Chapter 3 - How to create an NFT

Chapter 4 - How to sell an NFT

Chapter 5 - NFT and the environment

Chapter 6 - NFT and copyright

Chapter 7 - The ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards

Chapter 8 - Conclusions

As we see, we are talking about a really well-finished book that also analyzes the more legal aspects of NFT, with in-depth care as all the

national, European and even international regulations are listed, such as

American, Japanese and Chinese legislation. , something that is hardly within everyone's reach unless after consultation with a lawyer.

Let's not forget that in this book 5 different blockchains are analyzed, with all the pros and cons of using one blockchain over another, demonstrating how the sector offers much more than we think, in fact the blockchains that are analyzed in detail are:

EOS , the first and only blockchain in the world to be carbon neutral

, the first and only blockchain in the world to be carbon neutral Bitcoin Cash (BCH) , and its SLP tokens

, and its SLP tokens IOST , blockchain based on the Proof of Believability consensus protocol

, blockchain based on the Proof of Believability consensus protocol Zilliqa (ZIL) , which uses a hybrid system of PoW and PoS

, which uses a hybrid system of PoW and PoS Ethereum (ETH), the most widespread and well-known blockchain

The various sectors of NFTs are analyzed, since it is not only about art but it is also possible to use them to recover funds, contain other tokens and crypto, for games, digital tickets, tokenize rights, books, films, music and any other element multimedia, documents, link them to physical

products and more.

In addition, answers to the following questions will be

provided:

Do NFTs pollute?

How much does an NFT pollute and consume?

Can I create an NFT from a work I own?

How to Protect NFTs with Copyright?

How much does it cost to protect your work?

How long does the copyright last?

Copyright and freedom of expression

Copyright around the world

There is no lack of interesting material for everyone and can be an excellent guide for all those who want to approach this sector, and

will be an indispensable book for those who are already with their hands in the blockchain and have created their own NFTs, but do not know how. interface with or protect their works in the event of legal disputes.

It is not enough to hoist a sail to sail the seas, but it takes all the knowledge to choose the right boat, auxiliary tools and the right type of sail so that we row in the right direction and do not find ourselves with the wind against.

The book Mastering NFT - Practical Guide for beginners and not, is only available on Amazon and has been translated into 8 different languages

​​such as Italian, English, French, German, Dutch, Spanish, Portugues,

Japanese.

In the future, digital versions and NFTs about this book will be released, demonstrating how it is possible to sell a book as an NFT and

demonstrating all the advantages that this technology, that of the blockchain, can also be exploited in this area and sector.

We conclude by spending a few words on the author of the book, Alfredo de Candia, a small Android developer with a passion for technology and the crypto and blockchain sector, and in fact his previous contributions in this sector are Mastering EOS, regarding the EOS blockchain, and then we also find Mastering DeFi, which explains in detail multi-level decentralized finance (DeFi) on different blockchains such as EOS, Ethereum and Tron, not to mention his contribution as an author for one of the most important crypto newspapers such as The Cryptonomist, and don't forget that he partecipated to the NFT Awards 2020 with his NFT.

