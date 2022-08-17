Ethereum - is not ‘just a cryptocurrency’ but an entire decentralized convention of shadowy super coders.
Ethereum is the cryptocurrency that gave us smart contracts. While bitcoin removes intermediaries from our transfers of value, Ethereum removes intermediaries from everything - replacing it all with code. Ethereum is the reason why a vast majority of no-coiners got into cryptocurrency in the first place and entered the words ICO (Initial Coin Offering), FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt), and several other such wacky acronyms into common parlance. Pronounced ee-th by purists and eh-th by newcomers, Ethereum laid the foundation of what would ultimately be called DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and break the dry spells of ‘crypto winter.’ When code is law, the coder is king. This is what attracts every coder/programmer to the ETH ecosystem, apart from the fact that ETH did more for decentralization than any other blockchain out there.