Can the NFT Save the Digital Magazine?

544 reads

One of the first journals that came out in this light was in France with the "Journal des sçavans" in 1665 and, again in the same year, in England "Philosophical transactions" was published which contained the contributions and research done by the members of the Royal Society of London, and in 1668 in Italy there was the "Giornale de 'Letterati" which is the oldest Italian magazine. In no time at all, traditional magazines have seized the opportunity to be able to digitize themselves in this sector, such as the "Time" magazine which has created a collection of NFTs in collaboration with "Cool Cats" and has also made some of his famous covers in NFT, totaling over 1.5 million euros.