Meet the Writer: Alfred, Blockchain Specialist, Developed and Published 50+ Android Games

Alfred from Italy is a senior Android developer with several apps. He has written several books about crypto and blockchain like Mastering EOS (free if You have Kindle Unlimited), Mastering DeFi, and Mastering NFT - Practical guide for beginners and advanced. His main goal is to share his knowledge in particular on blockchain and crypto themes, cause we can’t always find good articles or guides about crypto. He also has a non-related hobby: studying Japanese for over 11 years and creating a Japanese dictionary.
Alfredo de Candia Hacker Noon profile picture

@alfredodecandia
Alfredo de Candia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

