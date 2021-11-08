Getting a Job in Tech: The CTO Experience

Tomàs Barceló is CTO, Chief Technology Officer at Hoken Tech, an Italian startup that he co-founded. He is the first-level manager and board member of a company whose primary responsibility is to monitor, evaluate, select and suggest to the board and CEO the technologies that can be applied to the products or services a company produces. In his current position all is focused about crypto and blockchain to use and develop service upon that, mainly on EOS blockchain. He has also studied the Japanese language for 11 years now.