Lumoz Flips the Switch On Its AI-Powered Blockchain

by Lumoz (formerly Opside)February 13th, 2025
On February 13, Lumoz announced the official launch of Lumoz Chain and released the migration guide and reward plan for Verifier nodes.
Lumoz (formerly Opside)

At the end of 2024, Lumoz released its 2025 roadmap, clearly stating its ongoing commitment to deepening its focus on ZK and AI technologies, with plans to officially launch Lumoz Chain in Q1 of 2025. The core components of Lumoz Chain include the Verifier node and the Compute Node. The Verifier node provides validation services for ZK and AI on the chain, while the Compute Node will offer decentralized computing power for AI and ZK through a PoW mechanism on Lumoz Chain.


Today, we are excited to announce that Lumoz Chain has officially launched, and we have also launched the Lumoz decentralized AI products. Users who have delegated or staked nodes on Lumoz Chain can now experience the new products.


Lumoz Chain Network Information:

Lumoz Decentralized AI Experience Portal: chat.lumoz.org


To ensure a smooth transition, we have provided detailed migration guides for Verifier node operators, license holders, and esMOZ stakers. Additionally, we have launched the Lumoz OG NFT reward program to help you embark on this new journey!


  • Verifier Node Migration Schedule and Reward Plan
  • Node Operator Migration
  • Node Holder/Delegator Migration
  • esMOZ Staker Migration
  • Redeem Function Migration


  1. Verifier Node Migration Schedule and Reward Plan:

    On February 13, 2025, Lumoz Chain officially launched. The reward arrangements during the migration period are as follows:

    (The following will officially open on February 13, 2025, 16:00 UTC+8)

  1. Node Runner Migration Guide
  • Automatic Migration:
    • Addresses running Verifier nodes on Arbitrum One will automatically receive the same number of licenses on Lumoz Chain, which will be sent to the holder's address.
  • Re-run Node:
  1. License Holder/Delegator Migration Guide
  • Automatic Migration:
    • Addresses holding licenses (including delegated licenses) on Arbitrum One will automatically receive the same number of licenses on Lumoz Chain, which will be sent to the holder's address.
  • Re-delegate:
  1. esMOZ Staker Migration Guide
  1. Redeem Function
  • Migration Plan:
    • On February 13, the Redeem function on Arbitrum One will be disabled, and the Redeem function on Lumoz Chain will be launched simultaneously.
    • Redeem records from Arbitrum One will be preserved and can be viewed on the new Redeem page.
    • Redeems that are already in Pending status will not be affected.
    • Lumoz OG NFT will only support migration from Arbitrum One to Lumoz Chain (coming soon).


Lumoz Chain Migration Tutorial: Coming Soon


Conclusion

The launch of Lumoz Chain marks a significant milestone in the development of the ecosystem. The migration of the Verifier node network will offer users a fresh experience and new opportunities. Complete the migration and earn OG NFT rewards. For more assistance, please visit our official documentation. Thank you for your support and participation!


Lumoz Chain – the future is here. Let's move forward together!

Lumoz (formerly Opside)
Lumoz (formerly Opside)@lumoz
Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.
