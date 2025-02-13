Lumoz Flips the Switch On Its AI-Powered Blockchain

At the end of 2024, Lumoz released its 2025 roadmap, clearly stating its ongoing commitment to deepening its focus on ZK and AI technologies, with plans to officially launch Lumoz Chain in Q1 of 2025. The core components of Lumoz Chain include the Verifier node and the Compute Node. The Verifier node provides validation services for ZK and AI on the chain, while the Compute Node will offer decentralized computing power for AI and ZK through a PoW mechanism on Lumoz Chain.





Today, we are excited to announce that Lumoz Chain has officially launched, and we have also launched the Lumoz decentralized AI products. Users who have delegated or staked nodes on Lumoz Chain can now experience the new products.





Lumoz Chain Network Information:

Lumoz Decentralized AI Experience Portal: chat.lumoz.org





To ensure a smooth transition, we have provided detailed migration guides for Verifier node operators, license holders, and esMOZ stakers. Additionally, we have launched the Lumoz OG NFT reward program to help you embark on this new journey!





Verifier Node Migration Schedule and Reward Plan

Node Operator Migration

Node Holder/Delegator Migration

esMOZ Staker Migration

Redeem Function Migration





Verifier Node Migration Schedule and Reward Plan: On February 13, 2025, Lumoz Chain officially launched. The reward arrangements during the migration period are as follows: (The following will officially open on February 13, 2025, 16:00 UTC+8)

Node Runner Migration Guide

Automatic Migration: Addresses running Verifier nodes on Arbitrum One will automatically receive the same number of licenses on Lumoz Chain, which will be sent to the holder's address.

Re-run Node: Visit https://verifier.lumoz.org and follow the documentation to re-run the Verifier node on Lumoz Chain.



License Holder/Delegator Migration Guide

Automatic Migration: Addresses holding licenses (including delegated licenses) on Arbitrum One will automatically receive the same number of licenses on Lumoz Chain, which will be sent to the holder's address.

Re-delegate: Visit https://verifier.lumoz.org/staking?tab=delegate to complete the delegation of licenses.



esMOZ Staker Migration Guide

Unstaking: Visit https://zkverifier.lumoz.org/staking to complete the unstaking of esMOZ.

Cross-Chain Transfer: Transfer MOZ/esMOZ to Lumoz Chain. Cross-chain bridge: https://lumoz.org/bridge Note: MOZ can be transferred from Lumoz Chain to Arbitrum One, or from Arbitrum One to Lumoz Chain. However, esMOZ only supports transfer from Arbitrum One to Lumoz Chain.

Re-staking: Visit https://verifier.lumoz.org/staking to complete the staking of MOZ/esMOZ.



Redeem Function

Migration Plan: On February 13, the Redeem function on Arbitrum One will be disabled, and the Redeem function on Lumoz Chain will be launched simultaneously. Redeem records from Arbitrum One will be preserved and can be viewed on the new Redeem page. Redeems that are already in Pending status will not be affected. Lumoz OG NFT will only support migration from Arbitrum One to Lumoz Chain (coming soon).







Lumoz Chain Migration Tutorial: Coming Soon





Conclusion

The launch of Lumoz Chain marks a significant milestone in the development of the ecosystem. The migration of the Verifier node network will offer users a fresh experience and new opportunities. Complete the migration and earn OG NFT rewards. For more assistance, please visit our official documentation. Thank you for your support and participation!





Lumoz Chain – the future is here. Let's move forward together!