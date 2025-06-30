Last Chance to Win from 15,000 USDT in Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest

Houston, we have a deadline!

Calling all writers, space geeks, blockchain advocates, and technologists around the globe. This is your final systems check before the submissions window for Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest closes on July 7, 2025.

If you’re sitting on an unfinished draft or just getting ready to put pen to paper, now’s the time to lock in (as the kids say), finish up your piece, and submit your entry for a chance to win from the 15,000 USDT prize pool.

In case you missed it: Spacecoin and HackerNoon launched the Spacecoin Writing Contest at the start of the year to give writers a chance to connect with Spacecoin’s mission—leveraging blockchain to decentralize the internet, bridge digital divides, and deliver affordable, borderless connectivity to billions.

Round 1 closed on May 7, 2025, after generating over 110k pageviews and over 100 hours of insightful reading across all published stories. Four writers— @thebojda , @jroseland, @nftbro , and @maxo1st —took home a combined 3000 USDT for their winning entries.

Follow the steps below, and you could be next up on the podium!

How to Enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest

Step 1: Write

Submit an article that answers one question under any of the following contest tags.

Note: Each tag comes with a list of writing prompts . Below are just are few examples:

#decentralized-internet

Can a decentralized internet truly eliminate internet censorship?

Answer with this template to enter.

How can decentralized systems combat the network effect?

Answer with this template to enter.

#spacetech

How can space tech be used to build a decentralized internet?

Answer with this template to enter.

What’s the Most Promising Earth Application of Space Technology?

Answer with this template to enter.

#blockchain-use-case

What’s the Best Example of a Purpose-Driven Blockchain You Know?

Answer with this template to enter.

How can blockchain help promote financial inclusion among the unbanked?

Answer with this template to enter.

Additionally, participants may also submit stories under any of the contest tags.

#spacecoin

Discuss Spacecoin’s mission to decentralize the internet.

Answer with this writing template to enter.

#creditcoin

How Does Creditcoin Create Trust in On-Chain Lending Ecosystems?

Answer with this writing template to enter.

#gluwa

How does Gluwa facilitate global financial inclusion?

Answer with this writing template to enter.

See the full list of writing prompts for each contest tag here.

Step 2: Submit

Submit your article for review on HackerNoon, making sure to include your chosen contest tag. Then, add seven additional relevant tags to improve distribution and visibility.

Step 3: Share (Optional)

Once published, share your article across social media platforms using the contest hashtag to increase visibility and engage with the community.

That’s it! Follow these simple steps and you’ll be in the running to win from a 15,000 USDT prize pool, awarded as follows:

Spacecoin Writing Contest: Prize Breakdown

Up to 15 writers will be awarded across 5 categories throughout this contest. General Prizes (3000 USDT awarded after each round) Sponsor prizes (6000 USDT awarded after the final round) #decentralized-internet - 1000 USDT for best story #spacecoin - 2000 USDT for best story #spacetech - 1000 USDT for best story | 500 USDT for runner up #creditcoin - 2000 USDT for best story #blockchain-use-case - 500 USDT for best story #gluwa - 2000 USDT for best story

The Spacecoin Writing Contest: Guidelines

Must be 18+ to enter

You can enter the contest by adding the appropriate tag to your story. (#spacetech, #decentralized-internet, #realworld-blockchain-usecase, #spacecoin, #creditcoin, #gluwa)

Must create a HackerNoon account.

No AI-generated content

FAQs

Can I Write Under a Pen Name?

Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.

What are the Contest’s Timelines?

The contest consists of 3 rounds and will run for nine months.

Round 1: CLOSED

Round 2: Ongoing! Deadline — Jul 7, 2025

Round 3: Jul 8, 2025 - Oct 7, 2025

Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?

Of course! Each story submission shall be considered a separate entry into the writing contest.

How are the winners selected?

At the end of each round, we’ll review submitted entries and shortlist the stories that receive the most eyeballs (real humans, not bots!).

Next, the shortlisted stories will be voted on by HackerNoon and Spacecoin staff.

The top #decentralized-internet, #spacetech, and #realworld-blockchain-usecase stories will be selected and announced.

After the contest’s final round ends, we’ll announce the winners of the sponsor prizes along with 3 other categories.

Can I win more than one prize?

Yes.

Ready to Win Big? Start a draft to enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest now!

Good luck!

