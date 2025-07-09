BarbaricBoot, BT departmanınızın ihtiyacı olmadığını bildiği kitle yeniden başlatma aracıdır

Modern bir kurumsal ortamın yönetimi, en zorlu IT savaşçılarını bile terletebilir – özellikle de sert anahtarları yeniden başlatmanız gerektiğinde.BarbaricBoot, bir Python güçlendirilmiş kitle yeniden başlatma aracı, tıklama-geri monotonluk için vakit bulamayan yöneticiler için tasarlanmıştır. gerçek bir Barberion gibi, hız, güç ve engellere karşı sıfır sabır ile makinenizin listesini keser.
BarbaricBoot Nedir?
BarbaricBootCommand-line Python, bilgisayar isimlerinin bir listesini okuyor ve bunlara paralel yeniden başlatıyor, yol boyunca her zafer ve yenilgiyi rapor ediyor.
shutdownHer başarısız yeniden başlatma kaydedilir – her başarılı yeniden başlatma bir başka kazanılmış savaştır.
Neden barbarlık?
- Verimlilik: Saatler değil dakikalarda yüzlerce makine yeniden başlatır.
- Basitlik: Bir dosya, bir komut, minimum kurulum.
- Sorumluluk: Başarılar ve başarısızlıklar hakkında gerçek zamanlı geri bildirim.
- Anlamsız Barbar Ruh: Sadece herkesi yeniden başlatın - özürler yok, merhamet yok.
nasıl çalışır
- Giriş: Makine adlarınızı (giriş başına bir tane) pcs.log'a indirin.
- BarbaricBoot saldırıları, Python'un concurrent.futures'ı kullanarak 20 paralel yeniden başlatmayı aynı anda başlatır.
- Geri bildirim: Başarı ve başarısızlık rakamlarını gerçek zamanlı olarak alırsınız - ayrıca komutunuzu reddeden herhangi bir makinenin ayrıntılı günlükleri.
BarbaricBoot Nasıl Kurulur ve Kullanılır
gereksinimleri
- Python 3.6 veya daha yeni
- Windows yönetici hakları (Uzaktan kapanma hakları için)
- Hedef makinenizi listeleyen bir pcs.log dosyası (bir satır başına)
setup
- **Save the Script
\ Copy the complete
BarbaricBoot.pycode (provided below) to your admin machine.
- **Prepare Your Targets
\ Create a plain text file called
pcs.login the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
- **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“
Tüm Kodu
#Another /\_[]_/\
# fine |] _||_ [|
# ___ \/ || \/
# /___\ ||
# (|0 0|) ||
# __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
# / \ {~} / _|_P|
# | /\ ~ /_/ []
# |_| (____)
# \_]/______\ Barberion
# _\_||_/_ Production
# (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock
# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)
# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()
def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
try:
subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'],
check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
with print_lock:
success_counter[0] += 1
print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
with print_lock:
failure_counter[0] += 1
print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")
def main():
with open('pcs.log') as file:
machines = file.readlines()
total_hosts = len(machines)
print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")
# Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
successful_reboots = [0]
failed_reboots = [0]
# Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]
# Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire.
concurrent.futures.wait(futures)
# Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
Customize Tipleri
- Paralelizmin arttırılması veya azalması: Çevrenizin toleransına bağlı olarak daha fazla veya daha az paralel saldırı için max_workers=20'yi değiştirin.
- Kayıt: Tüm başarısız girişimler daha sonra incelemek için failed_reboots.log'da depolanır.
- Hızlı Yangın Seçeneği: Senaryoyu kapatmak ve hareket etmek istiyorsanız concurrent.futures.wait(futures) satırını yorumlayın
Son Düşünceler
BarbaricBoot utangaçlar için değildir. sorumlu bir şekilde kullanın, akıllıca kullanın ve hatırlayın: büyük güçle büyük sorumluluk gelir. Yeniden başlatmalarınız hızlı olsun, günlüğünüz temiz olsun ve son noktalarınız her zaman uyumlu olsun!