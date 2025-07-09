BarbaricBoot, BT departmanınızın ihtiyacı olmadığını bildiği kitle yeniden başlatma aracıdır

Modern bir kurumsal ortamın yönetimi, en zorlu IT savaşçılarını bile terletebilir – özellikle de sert anahtarları yeniden başlatmanız gerektiğinde.BarbaricBoot, bir Python güçlendirilmiş kitle yeniden başlatma aracı, tıklama-geri monotonluk için vakit bulamayan yöneticiler için tasarlanmıştır. gerçek bir Barberion gibi, hız, güç ve engellere karşı sıfır sabır ile makinenizin listesini keser.

BarbaricBoot Nedir?

BarbaricBootCommand-line Python, bilgisayar isimlerinin bir listesini okuyor ve bunlara paralel yeniden başlatıyor, yol boyunca her zafer ve yenilgiyi rapor ediyor. shutdown Her başarısız yeniden başlatma kaydedilir – her başarılı yeniden başlatma bir başka kazanılmış savaştır.

Neden barbarlık?

Verimlilik: Saatler değil dakikalarda yüzlerce makine yeniden başlatır.

Basitlik: Bir dosya, bir komut, minimum kurulum.

Sorumluluk: Başarılar ve başarısızlıklar hakkında gerçek zamanlı geri bildirim.

Anlamsız Barbar Ruh: Sadece herkesi yeniden başlatın - özürler yok, merhamet yok.

nasıl çalışır

Giriş: Makine adlarınızı (giriş başına bir tane) pcs.log'a indirin. BarbaricBoot saldırıları, Python'un concurrent.futures'ı kullanarak 20 paralel yeniden başlatmayı aynı anda başlatır. Geri bildirim: Başarı ve başarısızlık rakamlarını gerçek zamanlı olarak alırsınız - ayrıca komutunuzu reddeden herhangi bir makinenin ayrıntılı günlükleri.

BarbaricBoot Nasıl Kurulur ve Kullanılır

gereksinimleri

Python 3.6 veya daha yeni

Windows yönetici hakları (Uzaktan kapanma hakları için)

Hedef makinenizi listeleyen bir pcs.log dosyası (bir satır başına)

setup

**Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

Tüm Kodu

#Another /\_[]_/\ # fine |] _||_ [| # ___ \/ || \/ # /___\ || # (|0 0|) || # __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv # / \ {~} / _|_P| # | /\ ~ /_/ [] # |_| (____) # \_]/______\ Barberion # _\_||_/_ Production # (_,_||_,_) # import concurrent.futures import subprocess import logging from threading import Lock # Set up logging for failed reboots logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO) # Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters print_lock = Lock() def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter): try: subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE) with print_lock: success_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e: with print_lock: failure_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}") def main(): with open('pcs.log') as file: machines = file.readlines() total_hosts = len(machines) print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}") # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots successful_reboots = [0] failed_reboots = [0] # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor: futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines] # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire. concurrent.futures.wait(futures) # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly print(f"

Final count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}") if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Customize Tipleri

Paralelizmin arttırılması veya azalması: Çevrenizin toleransına bağlı olarak daha fazla veya daha az paralel saldırı için max_workers=20'yi değiştirin.

Kayıt: Tüm başarısız girişimler daha sonra incelemek için failed_reboots.log'da depolanır.

Hızlı Yangın Seçeneği: Senaryoyu kapatmak ve hareket etmek istiyorsanız concurrent.futures.wait(futures) satırını yorumlayın

Son Düşünceler

BarbaricBoot utangaçlar için değildir. sorumlu bir şekilde kullanın, akıllıca kullanın ve hatırlayın: büyük güçle büyük sorumluluk gelir. Yeniden başlatmalarınız hızlı olsun, günlüğünüz temiz olsun ve son noktalarınız her zaman uyumlu olsun!