BarbaricBoot, BT departmanınızın ihtiyacı olmadığını bildiği kitle yeniden başlatma aracıdır

BarbaricBoot, bilgisayar adlarının bir listesini okuyan ve bunların üzerinde paralel yeniden başlatmalar başlatan bir komut satırı Python senaryosudur. maksimum verimlilik için multi-threading'i kullanır.
Modern bir kurumsal ortamın yönetimi, en zorlu IT savaşçılarını bile terletebilir – özellikle de sert anahtarları yeniden başlatmanız gerektiğinde.BarbaricBoot, bir Python güçlendirilmiş kitle yeniden başlatma aracı, tıklama-geri monotonluk için vakit bulamayan yöneticiler için tasarlanmıştır. gerçek bir Barberion gibi, hız, güç ve engellere karşı sıfır sabır ile makinenizin listesini keser.

BarbaricBoot Nedir?

BarbaricBootCommand-line Python, bilgisayar isimlerinin bir listesini okuyor ve bunlara paralel yeniden başlatıyor, yol boyunca her zafer ve yenilgiyi rapor ediyor.shutdownHer başarısız yeniden başlatma kaydedilir – her başarılı yeniden başlatma bir başka kazanılmış savaştır.

Neden barbarlık?

  • Verimlilik: Saatler değil dakikalarda yüzlerce makine yeniden başlatır.
  • Basitlik: Bir dosya, bir komut, minimum kurulum.
  • Sorumluluk: Başarılar ve başarısızlıklar hakkında gerçek zamanlı geri bildirim.
  • Anlamsız Barbar Ruh: Sadece herkesi yeniden başlatın - özürler yok, merhamet yok.

nasıl çalışır

  1. Giriş: Makine adlarınızı (giriş başına bir tane) pcs.log'a indirin.
  2. BarbaricBoot saldırıları, Python'un concurrent.futures'ı kullanarak 20 paralel yeniden başlatmayı aynı anda başlatır.
  3. Geri bildirim: Başarı ve başarısızlık rakamlarını gerçek zamanlı olarak alırsınız - ayrıca komutunuzu reddeden herhangi bir makinenin ayrıntılı günlükleri.

BarbaricBoot Nasıl Kurulur ve Kullanılır

gereksinimleri

  • Python 3.6 veya daha yeni
  • Windows yönetici hakları (Uzaktan kapanma hakları için)
  • Hedef makinenizi listeleyen bir pcs.log dosyası (bir satır başına)

setup

  1. **Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine.
  2. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
  3. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

Tüm Kodu

#Another        /\_[]_/\
#    fine      |] _||_ [|
#       ___     \/ || \/
#      /___\       ||
#     (|0 0|)      ||
#   __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
#  / \  {~}   / _|_P|
#  | /\  ~   /_/   []
#  |_| (____)        
#  \_]/______\  Barberion  
#     _\_||_/_     Production      
#    (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock

# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)

# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()

def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
    try:
        subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], 
                       check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
        with print_lock:
            success_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
    except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
        with print_lock:
            failure_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
        logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")

def main():
    with open('pcs.log') as file:
        machines = file.readlines()

    total_hosts = len(machines)
    print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")

    # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
    successful_reboots = [0]
    failed_reboots = [0]

    # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
    with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
        futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]

        # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can  comment out for rapid fire.
        concurrent.futures.wait(futures)

    # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
    print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Customize Tipleri

  • Paralelizmin arttırılması veya azalması: Çevrenizin toleransına bağlı olarak daha fazla veya daha az paralel saldırı için max_workers=20'yi değiştirin.
  • Kayıt: Tüm başarısız girişimler daha sonra incelemek için failed_reboots.log'da depolanır.
  • Hızlı Yangın Seçeneği: Senaryoyu kapatmak ve hareket etmek istiyorsanız concurrent.futures.wait(futures) satırını yorumlayın

Son Düşünceler

BarbaricBoot utangaçlar için değildir. sorumlu bir şekilde kullanın, akıllıca kullanın ve hatırlayın: büyük güçle büyük sorumluluk gelir. Yeniden başlatmalarınız hızlı olsun, günlüğünüz temiz olsun ve son noktalarınız her zaman uyumlu olsun!

