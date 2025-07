Las VPN prometen privacidad, pero a menudo ofrecen lo contrario

In a case between Finland and Germany (2019), Finnish police forced a VPN provider to hand over user logs for a German investigation — despite the provider’s “no logs” policy ( TorrentFreak , 2020 ).

Some free VPN services have been caught selling user data to third parties, undermining the very privacy they promised. In one incident alone, over 1.2 TB of data from seven different VPNs was leaked ( NordVPN Blog , 2020 ).

Jurisdictions under the Five Eyes alliance — a surveillance cooperation network between the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — require service providers to cooperate with state surveillance efforts (NordVPN Blog, 2018).





“No logs” is a policy declared by certain VPN providers stating that they do not store user activity records — such as visited websites, IP addresses, or connection duration. In theory, this means that even if a government were to request such information, there would be nothing to hand over.

— Adapted from the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and standard VPN privacy policies





The problem also lies in the fact that even where VPN use is prohibited or heavily restricted, many citizens still rely on alternative services to bypass censorship. However, when those VPNs come from unknown or untrustworthy sources, the risk doesn’t disappear — it simply changes hands. Surveillance, loss of privacy, or even identity theft may no longer come from the state, but from opaque operators with no name, no face, and no clear jurisdiction. The traffic is still being watched — just by someone else.

And as we’ve suggested, this phenomenon isn’t limited to authoritarian regimes. It also occurs in contexts with strong democratic traditions.