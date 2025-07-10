Internet neutrality isn’t guaranteed by swapping one watchdog for another.

ஆனால் அரசாங்க நடவடிக்கை இல்லாமல் கூட, நாங்கள் எங்கள் தரவுகளை "நம்பிக்கை" எனப்படும் மூன்றாவது தரவுகளுக்கும் அனுப்பியுள்ளோம் - அதே நிறுவனங்கள் எங்களுக்கு முழுமையான தனிமையை விற்பனை செய்கின்றன.நாம் உண்மையில் நம்மை நம்புகிறவர்களை அறியாமல் எங்கள் பாதுகாப்பை அனுப்புகிறோம்.

இது யாருடைய கட்டுப்பாட்டில் இல்லை, யாருடைய கட்டுப்பாட்டில் இல்லை.

Google, Apple, Amazon, Cisco... உதாரணங்கள் எல்லா இடங்களிலும் உள்ளன.ஆனால் அது நிறுவனங்கள் மட்டுமே இடத்தை பெறுகிறது - உலகம் முழுவதும் பல அரசாங்கங்கள் இப்போது ஆன்லைன் அணுகல் வடிவமைப்பை செயல்படுத்தி வருகின்றன, குறிப்பாக ஆன்லைன் அணுகல் பற்றி.





Net neutralityஎப்போதும் கூறுவது, asnetwork neutralityஎனவே, இதுதான் தலைப்புInternet Service Provider நிறுவனம்WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEBபயனர்கள்WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB WEBபிளாஸ்டிக்,பயன்பாடுஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.விலை அநியாயம்)[ 4 ]ஐந்து

பதிவிறக்கம்: Wikipedia





most of society doesn't even know this exists. What interests are at stake? Who benefits? Who gets left out?There is no real public conversation - only an agenda driven by those with the most power - and the most infrastructure - to decide.

per month As its name suggests, a VPN is about privacy.

Phil Zimmermann மிகப்பெரிய உதவி - PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) உருவாக்கப்பட்டது 1991 இல், mass internet adoption காலை - இப்போது seems to dissolve into a new possible dystopia அதேபோல், தனியுரிமை தொடர்பான பேச்சுவார்த்தைகள் தொடர்பாக, கண்காணிப்பு செய்பவர்களுக்கும் ஒத்துழைப்பு அளிக்கப்படுகிறது.

இது அரசாங்கங்களை அல்லது பெரிய நிறுவனங்களை ஷைத்தானிப்பது பற்றி அல்ல; விஷயம் கவனம் இழக்க வேண்டாம் - மற்றும் அந்த கவனம் decentralization மீது இருக்க வேண்டும்.Cypherpunks didn't invent the VPN ஆனால் அவைகளைப் பொறுத்தவரை cultural and cryptographic foundations Tor, decentralized networks, end‑to‑end encryption, and anonymity— VPNs முதலில் வணிக உலகை வெளியே வந்தது.

How VPNs work — and what they actually do

ஒரு VPN, பயனரின் சாதனம் மற்றும் ஒரு வெளியீட்டு சேவையகத்திற்கும் இடையே ஒரு குறியீடு செய்யப்பட்ட டொலியை உருவாக்குகிறது, எனவே இந்த இரண்டு குறியீடுகள் இடையே போக்குவரத்து பாதுகாக்கப்படுகிறது. இது OpenVPN, WireGuard, அல்லது IPSec போன்ற டொலலிங் மற்றும் குறியீடு பாதுகாப்பு விதிமுறைகளை பயன்படுத்துகிறது, இங்கு உள்ள இணைய சேவையாளர்கள் (ISP) அல்லது கண்காணிப்பு அலுவலர்கள் போன்ற அலுவலர்கள் - பயணத்தில் உள்ள தரவுகளை ஓதி அல்லது மாற்ற முடியாது.இந்த செயல்திறன் முக்கியமானது என்றாலும், இணைப்பு (அதாவது பயனர்) ஆரம்பத்தை பாதுகாப்பது அதே போல் - அல்லது மேலும் - முக்கியமானது.

ஒரு VPN இன் முக்கிய தொழில்நுட்ப அம்சங்கள்:

Privacy பாதுகாப்புக்காக traffic encrypting

பயனர் உண்மையான IP அட்டை மற்றும் இடத்தை மறைக்கவும்.

மற்ற இடங்களில் இருந்து ஒரு இணைப்பை வடிவமைத்து region-based blocks by simulating a connection from another location.

பாதுகாப்பான வெளியீட்டு அணுகுமுறைகளை அனுமதிக்கவும், இதன் காரணமாக பணியாளர்கள் அல்லது பயனர்கள் ஒரு உள்ளடக்க வலைத்தளத்தில் இணைக்கப்படுகின்றனர்.

இந்த அம்சங்கள் VPNs ஏன் டிஜிட்டல் சுதந்திரம் மற்றும் அநியாயத்தை தொடர்புடையது என்பதை விளக்க உதவுகிறது.net neutralityஅல்லது Unlimited Access.

VPNs do not prevent censorship

இல் authoritarian regimes அல்லது countries where net neutrality is not guaranteed

functionally இவ்வாறு இந்நிகழ்ச்சியில்:

அரசாங்கம் அநியாயமான VPN பயன்பாடுகளை கண்டுபிடிக்க மற்றும் மூட முடியும்.

VPN விற்பனையாளர்கள் பயனர் தரவுகளை வழங்க வேண்டும்.

அரசாங்க அனுமதி இல்லாமல் ஒரு VPN பயன்படுத்துவது அநியாயமாகவும், வேதனையாகவும் இருக்கலாம்.

Net Neutrality இல்லை, எனவே எந்த வகையான போக்குவரத்து தீவிரமாக இருக்க முடியும்.

From discourse to reality: VPNs in the real world

They were created and developed by corporations

ஆனால் இலவச VPN சேவைகளை வழங்குபவர்களுக்கும், பெரும்பாலும் வேறு ஏதாவது ஒன்றை (ஒரு வலை உலாவி, ஒரு பாதுகாப்பு தொகுப்பு போன்றவை) சேர்க்கும் நிறுவனங்களுக்கும் என்ன?நீங்கள் ஒருவேளை தயாரிப்பு»

மாமா டிரெரிஸ் VPNs இல்லை - மற்றும் இருந்தால், அவள் ஒரு வகையான ஒரு.

இந்த சேவையைப் பின்பற்றும் "free" மாதிரிகளை விளக்குவதற்கான சில காரணங்களை பார்ப்போம்:

Market testing, using the user base to experiment with new services, measure real-world behavior, and validate usability models, புதிய சேவைகளை ஆய்வு செய்வது.

Brand Loyalty and Reputation: ஒரு இலவச VPN வழங்கும் ஒரு மார்க்கெட்டிங் கருவி, நிலையம், அல்லது ஒரு நிறுவனம் Social Responsibility (CSR) திட்டம் ஒரு பகுதியாக பயன்படுத்த முடியும் - குறிப்பாக ஒரு செலுத்தப்பட்ட தயாரிப்பு சேர்க்கப்பட்ட போது.

Freemium மாதிரிகள்: குறைந்த வேகம் பதிப்புகள், குறைந்த எண்ணிக்கை சேவையாளர்கள், அல்லது குறைந்த தரவு அனுமதிகள் - அனைத்து இலவச பயனர்கள் செலுத்தப் பயனர்கள் மாற்றுவதற்கு வடிவமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. (அதனால் மிகவும் கவலையடையாத கேள்வி: "Limited VPN" என்ன பொருள்?

இந்த அனைத்து paradox இல் மக்கள் ஒரு VPN நிறுவ வேண்டும் என்று சரியான வித்தியாசமாக நடக்கிறது: நாம் பாதுகாக்க நினைத்தால் எங்கள் தனியுரிமை ஒப்புக்கொள்கிறோம்.

இப்போது இந்த அறிகுறிகள் பல்வேறு இடங்களில் எப்படி விளங்குகின்றன என்பதை பார்ப்போம்.

இப்போது இந்த அறிகுறிகள் பல்வேறு இடங்களில் எப்படி விளங்குகின்றன என்பதை பார்ப்போம்.

China: censorship and VPN blocking - சீனா

ஆளை விடுங்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்ற மாதிரி ஒரு எண்ணம் வந்தது.

In October 2022, China carried out mass blocking of TLS VPN servers — shutting down ports, then full IP ranges when users tried to circumvent the block (TechCrunch, 2022).

Users attempting to access unauthorized VPNs face fines and income confiscation, such as a case in 2023 where a developer was sanctioned (ChinaDigitalTimes, 2023).

Major tech platforms have removed VPN apps from their stores within China, including Apple (BBC, 2017) and Amazon (Infosecurity Magazine, 2017). Tim Cook justified Apple’s move by stating that the company “would prefer not to remove the apps, but complies with local laws where it operates.”



Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a type of data processing that inspects in detail the data (packets) being sent over a computer network, and may take actions such as alerting, blocking, re-routing, or logging it accordingly.Deep packet inspection is often used for baselining application behavior, analyzing network usage, troubleshooting network performance, ensuring that data is in the correct format, checking for malicious code, eavesdropping, and internet censorship,[1] among other purposes. (கடவுள் பதிவிறக்கம் : Wikipedia)

எனினும் இந்த Technical is part of a broader political strategy பேச்சுவார்த்தை N' West TN 2024 இல்)

எனினும், இவை அனைத்தும் கடுமையான அல்லது விரைவான அமைப்புகளுடன் ஒப்பிடும்போதும், உண்மையில் நாங்கள் பின்னர் அப்படிப்பட்ட திட்டம்களை மறைத்துக்கொள்ளும் பொருத்தமான மாசங்களைப் பார்ப்போம்.

Russia and Iran: strict regulation and state control

Russia requires VPN providers to register their users and cooperate with state security. As a result, several providers have been fined or even shut down for non-compliance. To reinforce this effort, Russia passed laws that penalize the promotion of unauthorized VPNs (Investing, 2023).

Apple removed 25 VPN apps from its App Store in Russia at the request of Roskomnadzor , the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Reuters, 2024).

Iran, since 2024, mandates state licenses for VPNs, which includes systematic handover of user data to intelligence services. A resolution from Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace imposes strict restrictions on Internet access, further reinforcing state control over tools that enable censorship circumvention (Rferl, 2024).

VPNs that have handed over user data — willingly or under pressure

ஒரு hyperconnected, yet legally fragmented world, VPNs do not operate as isolated islands.They are vulnerable links in a global chain – and there have already been several precedent setting cases.

In a case between Finland and Germany (2019), Finnish police forced a VPN provider to hand over user logs for a German investigation — despite the provider’s “no logs” policy (TorrentFreak, 2020).

Some free VPN services have been caught selling user data to third parties, undermining the very privacy they promised. In one incident alone, over 1.2 TB of data from seven different VPNs was leaked (NordVPN Blog, 2020).

Jurisdictions under the Five Eyes alliance — a surveillance cooperation network between the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — require service providers to cooperate with state surveillance efforts (NordVPN Blog, 2018).

“No logs” is a policy declared by certain VPN providers stating that they do not store user activity records — such as visited websites, IP addresses, or connection duration. In theory, this means that even if a government were to request such information, there would be nothing to hand over.

— Adapted from the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and standard VPN privacy policies

The problem also lies in the fact that even where VPN use is prohibited or heavily restricted, many citizens still rely on alternative services to bypass censorship. However, when those VPNs come from unknown or untrustworthy sources, the risk doesn’t disappear — it simply changes hands. Surveillance, loss of privacy, or even identity theft may no longer come from the state, but from opaque operators with no name, no face, and no clear jurisdiction. The traffic is still being watched — just by someone else. And as we’ve suggested, this phenomenon isn’t limited to authoritarian regimes. It also occurs in contexts with strong democratic traditions.

"No logs" there would be nothing to hand over.





அமெரிக்காவில் Net Neutrality: Freedom?

Surprisingly — or perhaps not —கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.FCC(Federal Communications Commission) மற்றும் முக்கிய வழக்குகள் வழக்குகள்.

தமிழ்நாட்டில் நடந்த மிகப்பெரிய நிகழ்வுகளில் ஒன்று2014Internet Provider என்றால்Comcastஹெலிகாப்டர் எடுத்ததுNetflixகொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.

பதில் , in2015இந்நிலையில், Obama Administration, the FCC reclassified Internet access as atelecommunications service under Title II, blocking, throttling, and paid priorization of traffic ஐ தடுத்து நிறுத்தும் விதிகள்.

However, in 2017இதே சூழல், ஒவ்வொரு ஆண்டும் தொடர் கதையாக இருந்தும், அதிகாரிகள் போதிய கவனம் செலுத்த முன்வரவில்லை.

அவ்வாறு2021ஜனாதிபதி, ஜனாதிபதி Biden மற்றும் FCC Net Neutrality க்கு எதிரான நடவடிக்கைகள் மீண்டும் தொடங்கியது.2024அவைகளைப் பயன்படுத்தினார்கள்.“Safeguarding Order”, பல முதன்மை பாதுகாப்புகளை மீட்க மற்றும் வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு மற்றும் சிறிய வணிகங்களுக்கு வழக்கு வழக்கு வழக்கு வழக்கு வழங்கும்.

2025 The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals (Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee போன்ற மாநிலங்களைச் சேர்க்கவும்) Ohio Telecom Association v. FCC படப்பிடிப்பு இதன் காரணமாக, FCC தலையிடுவதற்கான உரிமையை பெற்றுக்கொண்டது. Safeguarding Order இத்தகைய வழக்குகளை முன்னிலைப்படுத்தும் முன்னேற்பாடுகள் இந்திய அரசாங்கத்தில் உள்ளன.





தேர்தல் ஆணையம் (2 ஜனவரி 2025):

It was a judicial ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, not a new FCC order.

It struck down the 2024 restored rule , reverting the legal framework in that jurisdiction back to the previous standard (transparency regulation without Title II).

The decision can be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide whether to review the case.

அனைத்து வழக்குகள்: https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca6/24-3497/24-3497-2025-01-02.html

But what's the current situation, then?

This fragmented landscape leaves consumers in a position where equal treatment of Internet traffic depends entirely on state law - and on future decisions from the Supreme Court or legislative action from Congress.

காரணம் இந்த controversial move

காரணம் இந்த controversial move

usage caps படைத்தல் fast lanes விருப்பமான பொருட்கள் (வடிவமைப்பு 2017 இல்)

Case studies and legislation in Europe, Latin America, and Africa

Europe: Balancing Privacy and Security with Emerging Challenges to Net Neutrality

ஐரோப்பாவில், VPN பயன்பாடு தடை செய்யப்படவில்லை என்றாலும், எதிர்கால திட்டங்கள் பற்றி கவலைகள் அதிகரித்து வருகின்றன. பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் Chat கட்டுப்பாடு இதன் காரணமாக, பயனர்கள் தங்களது அலுவலகத்திற்கு அனுமதிக்கப்படுவார்கள். backdoors இந்த நடவடிக்கைகள் online child sexual abuse material (CSAM) விசாரணை மற்றும் போக்குவதற்கான சரியான மற்றும் எதிரான தேவைக்கு காரணமாகும், மற்றும் குழந்தைகள் பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் டிஜிட்டல் பாதுகாப்பு பாதுகாக்க ஒரு முக்கிய அம்சமாகும்.

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

At the same time, Europe has been a firm defender of net neutrality.WEB WEB WEB WEB WEB (ஐக்கிய நாடுகள் 2015/2120• இறுதியாக, Reportable status ஐ தேர்ந்தெடுக்கவும் அதாவது Reportable அல்லது Non reportable அல்லது All ஐ தேர்ந்தெடுத்து அதனைச் சமர்ப்பிக்கவும்.

u The real debate should center on whether security imperatives can be balanced with the fundamental right to privacy and an open internet — one that includes the uninterrupted use of VPNs (or their future alternatives) as a core component of that openness.

Latin America: Freedom within Regulatory Frameworks and Net Neutrality as a Pillar

The region generally leans toward protecting online freedoms, with net neutrality playing an important role in that focus. சில முக்கியமான உதாரணங்களை பார்ப்போம்:

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Topics: ஏகத்துவத்தைக் கொண்டே பிரச்சாரத்தை ஆரம்பிக்க வேண்டும் and தாயத்து கட்டுவது ஷிர்க்கை சார்ந்தது Begin propagation with Monotheism, and Using amulets is Shirk Speaker: மவ்லவி கே.எல்.எம்.

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Africa: Direct Restrictions and Content Control with Challenges to Net Neutrality

ஆளை விடுங்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்ற மாதிரி ஒரு எண்ணம் வந்தது.

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Egypt VPN பயன்படுத்துவதற்கான தீவிர வேதனைகளை வழங்குகிறது Blocking, Deep Packet Inspection Techniques மூலம் ஆதரிக்கிறது; Morocco c) cryptographic technology imports and exercises a certain degree of control over critical content (மிக முக்கியமான உள்ளடக்கத்தைப் பற்றி ஒரு குறிப்பிட்ட அளவில் கட்டுப்பாடு செய்கிறது) South Africa generally allows widespread VPN use but restricts it when it comes to bypassing copyright protections; மற்றும் Nigeria

A layer question: where lies the real power எங்கே இருக்கிறது உண்மையான ஆற்றல்?

per month As its name suggests, a VPN is about privacy.

உள்நுழைவு (IP layer )

விற்பனை (TCP / UDP)

Application (what we use: social networks, streaming, services, etc.)

The real dispute happens mostly between the transport and application layers. per month As its name suggests, a VPN is about privacy. the application layer ஒரு சில நிறுவனங்கள் डिजிटல அனுபவத்தை வடிவமைக்க, பணம் சம்பாதிக்க, மற்றும் கட்டுப்பாடு அதிகரித்துள்ளன.

The layer that bills the most (or exerts the greatest political control) isn't always the one that contributes the most.

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Ultimately, we must ask ourselves: who intermediates and who is marginalized, who captures the data (and thus attention and decisions), and who sets the boundaries of the digital experience.

decentralized network - decentralized network - decentralized network - decentralized network - மின்னஞ்சல்

கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.

சிறந்த வழிமுறைகள் உள்ளன:

Mesh and community networks: each node is an active participant that both provides and receives access.Projects such as Althea or LibreMesh show how communities can self-organize to build local connectivity meshes without relying on large operators.

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.

Hybrid P2P-blockchain systems: Direct peer-to-peer data exchange with distributed ledger registration, allowing for both packet transmission and traceability of who provides which resources.

These solutions eliminate single points of failure and control, raise the cost of censorship, and democratize access to the Internet. per month As its name suggests, a VPN is about privacy. de facto neutrality இவ்வாறு அரசியலமைப்பு மற்றும் அரசியலமைப்பு கடுமையாக எதிர்கொள்ள முடியும்.

Conclusion (necessary)

ராமர் பாலம் என்பது ஒரு நம்பிக்கைதானே தவிர அறிவியல் பூர்வமாக அதற்கு ஆதாரம் இல்லையென்று உலக ஆவணங்கள் சொல்கின்றன.

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

ஆளை விடுங்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்ற மாதிரி ஒரு எண்ணம் வந்தது.

மூலம் மட்டுமே digital education with civic awareness அரசியல் அறிவியல் அறிவியல்

digital education with civic awareness அரசியல் அறிவியல் அறிவியல்

What good is a neutral system if the path to reach it is controlled?

ஒரு அமைப்பின் நன்மை என்ன, அதை அடைய வழி கட்டுப்படுத்தப்பட்டால்?

இதோ paradox :the only way to preserve online freedom is to renounce passive comfort and embrace technological civics.