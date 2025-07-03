Is Generative AI a Blessing in Disguise for Journalism?

Recent redundancies and office closures have sharpened the focus on the impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on journalism. Business Insider recently
These examples are indicative of a deeper challenge within journalism and scientific research—the upheaval caused by Large Language Models (LLMs). OpenAI, Perplexity, Anthropic, and others are impacting traffic to news portals and altering the way news is curated and produced. While these challenges should not be underestimated, there is also potential for GenAI to be a force for good. Harnessed correctly, it can create new revenue streams and enable a greater focus on investigative journalism and research.
A GenAI-induced upheaval
At the beginning of 2025, the Reuters Institute released its
Falling traffic is a growing problem. Traffic from social media has been
The emergence of GenAI is largely responsible for this drop. According to a
Google embraces GenAI
As the world's leading search engine, Google was initially reluctant to embrace GenAI for search. However, last Summer, it changed tack with the
Google is keen to emphasize that the increased integration of AI into its search does not necessarily mean less traffic to publishers. Liz Reid, Head of Search at Google,
Concerns for journalists
With Google now fully in the AI game, concerns for the health of journalism and research abound. The revenue loss caused by reduced traffic to publishers is certainly the largest concern. While some of the biggest players can look to
However, search traffic is not the only potential problem GenAI is causing. AI summaries risk oversimplifying complex issues. As Joshua Rothman, a staff writer at the New Yorker,
Different business models and a return to in-depth journalism
GenAI's disruption is not one-dimensional, and for every challenge it is creating, there are also potential new benefits.
Firstly, the GenAI shift could support a return to higher-quality research and journalism. The advertising-based business model employed by many publishers has generated revenue. However, it has also encouraged clickbait and led outlets to focus on quick-turnaround summaries rather than in-depth investigations.
A shift away from this model could see journalism return to a more investigative and in-depth approach. Encouragingly, there is evidence that this type of output may be in high demand in the era of GenAI. PR professionals
Naturally, publishers need to survive financially for this to be possible. And here, GenAI may be able to compensate for the revenue losses it is causing. Specifically, publishers are looking to earn from their output by licensing it to GenAI companies. For example, the New York Times has just
New approaches to research and reporting
The smart use of GenAI by publishers, researchers and journalists could also help new formats to thrive. For example, GenAI can help publishers provide an increasingly personalized news experience, a trend noted as of significant importance in
GenAI tools can also be utilised to handle repetitive tasks, freeing up human talent for more investigative and in-depth work. Furthermore, the granular research required for this kind of output can be supported by AI and other tech tools. Zach Seward, Editorial Director of AI at the New York Times__, describes the potential for__ "investigations that involve tens of thousands of pages of unorganized documents, or hundreds of hours of video, or every federal court filing."
This powerful application of GenAI can be paired with advanced web scraping that automates large-scale data collection from the web. Web scraping
Between the two scenarios
How the advancement of GenAI will actually play out for journalism remains to be seen in the coming years. The worst-case scenario is publishers scaling back in the face of lost traffic and journalists resorting to ever more precarious freelance work to survive. While AI-generated content may fill some of the gaps, continued issues around trust, provenance, and accuracy may create deep mistrust across the information ecosystem.
The best-case scenario is one where GenAI drives new forms of revenue to publishers, especially through licensing. In this case, journalists and researchers will enhance their status through the role they play in generative search results, while new AI tools and greater access to data will help them produce quality work. The result is a return to in-depth investigative journalism that provides nuance and insight to complement AI-generated summaries and overviews. For this scenario to materialize, organizations must support journalists and researchers in their pivot toward deep, data-led and AI-assisted journalism.