How THENA Plans to Evolve DeFi Without Breaking Liquidity Pools

Can Liquidity Infrastructure Evolve Without Breaking? THENA Thinks So

In decentralized finance (DeFi), change often comes at a cost, usually in the form of fragmentation or disruption. When protocols upgrade, users are often forced to migrate capital, adapt to new tools, or abandon positions entirely. THENA’s new upgrade, V3,3, proposes a different path.





THENA introduces a modular liquidity system that can evolve over time without disrupting existing pools. By integrating Plugins, smart contract modules that add dynamic behavior to liquidity pools, THENA aims to offer adaptability without requiring redeployment. This could mean lower costs for users, fewer liquidity splits across versions, and a smoother transition for protocols building on BNB Chain.





“We see V3,3 as the beginning of a new chapter—for both THENA and all DeFi infrastructure on BNB Chain,” said Theseus, CEO and co-founder of THENA.





What Are Plugins and How Do They Work?

Plugins are modular extensions for liquidity pools. They function similarly to Hooks in Uniswap v4, but are built using Algebra Integral, which is a set of composable tools for automated market makers (AMMs). In practical terms, Plugins allow pools to introduce logic such as:





Volatility-based fees that adjust automatically based on market conditions

that adjust automatically based on market conditions Sliding fee scales to optimize trading cost versus risk

to optimize trading cost versus risk Brevis ZK Plugins that offer identity-based discounts using zero-knowledge proofs





These modules can be attached or upgraded without forcing users to move their liquidity to a new contract. This reduces liquidity fragmentation, which has historically been a problem in DeFi every time a new version of a protocol launches.





By making these features modular, THENA provides developers and liquidity providers with programmable pools that can respond to real-time market conditions, user identities, or governance signals.

How V3,3 Changes the Game for Liquidity Providers

One of the standout features of V3,3 is the unified gauge system. This allows both manual concentrated liquidity providers (CL LPs) and managed liquidity pools to participate in the same reward mechanism.





Manual LPs can define a custom price range for trading, receive an NFT representing their position, and then stake that NFT into a gauge. From there, they are eligible to earn $THE emissions, the protocol's reward token. Previously, rewards were often limited to managed pools or required separate interfaces. Now, they are centralized through a single pool-specific gauge, with emissions distributed based on votes from veTHE holders.





This system aims to level the playing field. Whether users prefer passive, automated strategies or want to actively manage capital within narrow bands, they can now compete on equal terms and receive rewards based on performance and participation.

Governance Overhaul: From Manual Voting to Cross-Chain Automation

Governance in V3,3 departs from earlier DeFi models by focusing on automation and cross-chain access. The upgrade introduces:





Cross-chain voting with no need for bridging

with no need for bridging Vote persistence so preferences carry over across multiple epochs

so preferences carry over across multiple epochs Multi-epoch bribe scheduling for protocols seeking sustained influence

for protocols seeking sustained influence Chainlink Automation for features like auto-voting, reward claiming, and extending token locks





These tools reduce the time and effort required to participate in governance and lower the barrier for smaller holders who often disengage due to complexity. The system is designed to make voting a continuous background process, not a task requiring constant attention.

“This upgrade is focusing on the steps that DeFi must take in the near future: modular, composable, and centered on capital efficiency,” said Theseus.

Simplifying Liquidity Provisioning Through the Zapper Tool

Entering a liquidity pool traditionally requires providing two assets in equal proportion. This can be inefficient, particularly for new users. THENA addresses this by launching a Kyber-powered Zapper, which allows users to:





Provide a single asset to enter any pool

to enter any pool Even enter concentrated liquidity (CL) pools without manual configuration

pools without manual configuration Optionally set custom price ranges for active LP strategies





This feature is important for encouraging broader participation in DeFi. By reducing friction at the entry point, THENA makes complex trading strategies accessible to users who are not professional market makers.

Migration Timeline and What Users Need to Know

The V3,3 upgrade goes live on May 22, with voting on the new gauges already open. The emissions tied to the legacy pools will be phased out by May 29, at which point rewards will be fully redirected to V3,3 pools.





A migration guide is available, along with a step-by-step visual interface designed to help users, whether they are active LPs or casual token holders, transition smoothly. Classic LPs and CL LPs can both migrate without needing to redeploy liquidity manually.

My Opinion and Final Thoughts

THENA’s V3,3 upgrade is one of the more technically ambitious changes in DeFi infrastructure this year. It brings together multiple innovations, modular smart contracts, dynamic liquidity strategies, unified reward systems, and automated governance, under one interface.





From a user experience perspective, the impact of modular Plugins and Zapper tools could be significant. Instead of forcing users to constantly monitor and redeploy, THENA is trying to make liquidity more adaptive, while preserving choice between manual and automated strategies.





The real test, however, lies in ecosystem adoption. If developers build on the Plugin system and users migrate to V3,3 smoothly, THENA might set a standard for future protocol upgrades. But like many infrastructure overhauls, success depends on real-world traction, not just architectural elegance.





DeFi often suffers from reinventing itself every few months. THENA’s bet is that it can evolve without forcing its community to start over. That alone makes it worth watching.

