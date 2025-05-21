How Generative AI Is Reshaping PR Strategy, Brand Visibility, and Media Influence in 2025

Public relations just changed.

Google I/O 2025 confirmed what many of us in communications already suspected. Generative AI is no longer emerging. It is now embedded in how people discover, evaluate, and trust brands.





Sundar Pichai’s keynote at Google I/O marked a definitive shift. The introduction of Google’s AI Overviews changes how information is surfaced. The search engine results page as we know it is evolving. Blue links are becoming footnotes. The answers users see are now synthesized by generative models, and those models are pulling from earned media, owned content, and structured brand assets to generate results.





If you are in PR, or rely on PR to drive visibility, your playbook is already outdated. What used to work is no longer enough.





What Generative AI Means for PR and Marketing Firms





Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude are now active participants in how the public perceives your brand. They do not just link to sources. They generate responses. This means your brand’s visibility depends on whether these systems recognize your content, trust your sources, and understand your positioning.









Here is what has changed and what PR leaders must account for:





1. PR Strategy Must Now Be Built for AI-First Discovery





Google’s AI Overviews do not simply reward keyword optimization. They favor semantic clarity, structured insights, and reputational weight. Press releases, contributed articles, and media mentions must be AI-readable and semantically rich to surface in these overviews.





Traditional SEO is no longer enough. If your content is not interpreted correctly by generative models, it may never be seen in response to key brand-related queries.





2. Trusted Media Coverage Matters More Than Ever





AI models prioritize content from authoritative, verified sources. That means earned media coverage in credible publications is now a critical input into how your brand is summarized and presented in generative search.





Building and maintaining strong media relationships is no longer optional. It is essential to brand survival in AI-driven environments.





3. PR, Content, and Search Must Now Be Synchronized





Most companies still treat PR, content marketing, and SEO as separate functions. In the generative AI era, those lines are gone.





You need:





Earned media coverage to build authority

to build authority Owned content (like blogs, whitepapers, and executive POVs) to reinforce key topics

(like blogs, whitepapers, and executive POVs) to reinforce key topics Search-aware structuring so AI models can connect the dots

When done well, this ecosystem creates compounding visibility across search engines, AI tools, social media, and dark social environments.





4. Key Channels That Now Shape AI Visibility





**Trade media \ Niche industry publications carry significant weight in AI systems. Their subject-matter depth signals authority. Being quoted in a trade outlet may now be more valuable than broader mainstream coverage.





**Press releases \ AI systems treat press releases as source material. Structured, scannable releases with clear headlines and summaries help these systems understand what your brand stands for.





**Owned content \ Long-form articles, FAQs, and resource pages provide persistent signals about your brand’s expertise. These are often what AI pulls from to generate summaries and recommendations.





**Social media \ Engagement patterns on platforms like LinkedIn and X (Twitter) are increasingly reflected in generative search responses. Consistent thought leadership strengthens topical authority.





What CMOs and Communications Leaders Must Do Now





Shift from measuring PR by impressions to measuring by visibility in generative environments

Invest in media placements that AI models reference , not just what makes headlines

, not just what makes headlines Create content with semantic structure and persistent topical focus

Ensure messaging is consistent across earned media, owned platforms, and social content





Your brand may be trusted by customers and partners. But if it is not trusted or understood by generative AI systems, you are losing critical surface area in the discovery journey.





Actions PR and Marketing Teams Should Take Immediately





Audit existing earned media and owned content to assess how it shows up in generative search tools

Align content calendars with high-impact search themes, not just seasonal moments

Build relationships with media outlets that are frequently cited by AI platforms

Introduce AI visibility scoring into your reporting workflows to benchmark progress





This is not a future-state recommendation. These systems are already shaping purchasing decisions, investor research, and media due diligence today.





Generative AI is not a threat to PR. It is a signal that strategic communications must evolve to meet the way audiences now discover and evaluate brands.





The firms and leaders who adapt early will not just protect their visibility. They will dominate it.





If you lead marketing, PR, or executive visibility for a brand and want to better understand how to build for AI-powered discovery, I welcome the conversation.





You can connect with me on LinkedIn or reach out directly with questions.



