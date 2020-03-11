Here's How To Fix Your Ethernet If It's Not Working

If your WiFi is working properly but your wired ethernet connection isn't, here's a bunch of things you can do:

The first thing you need to do is turn off the WiFi. Right-click on the WiFi icon in the notification area and click "Open Network and Internet Settings". Go to the WiFi tab and use the toggle to turn it off.

If this doesn't solve it, keep following our directions on the article.

If your WiFi is disabled and you still don't have a network connection, make sure that your ethernet is enabled. You can also check this in Network and Internet Settings.

Next thing to do is find the right network. It should say "Local Area Connection". Check under it. If it says "Not connected", right-click on it and select "Enable". Wait a few seconds to see if it works.

If it's been a minute and it still isn't working, try plugging the cable into another port on the router. If this works, it means your router is faulty and it might be time for you to replace it.

If that still doesn't work, you can try swapping your ethernet cables. You might have to borrow or buy a new cable for this.

If you've done everything above and nothing works, that means your computer is the problem. To find out whether it's the operating system or hardware that's faulty, you can set up a Live Linux disc and boot from that.

If it still doesn't work on Linux, then the problem lies in your hardware.

If your ethernet works in Linux, then Windows is the problem. Try reinstalling your ethernet drivers by following these steps:

Go back to Windows. Enter "Device Manager" in the start menu and select it. Expand the Network Adapter section. Right-click on the ethernet adapter then select "uninstall". Click on "OK" to confirm. Restart your computer to reinstall the driver.

Now that we've covered all bases, hopefully your ethernet is working now! Good luck!

