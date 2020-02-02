7 Things New Mac Users Need to Do

Hi! My name is Robert and I own a computer repairs company in Australia. As a company owner, I often help my clients with setting up their Mac devices. Here are some things I think every new Mac user should know:

1. Learn How To Back Up Your Data

Mac already has its very own foolproof backup software called Time Machine. The software makes it incredibly easy to migrate everything to your new Mac if you ever need to replace or upgrade your system. It's also helps you recover from any accidents that may affect your files.

2. Connect to iCloud

Connecting to iCloud is one of the first things you're going to do when setting up your Mac. iCloud allows you to share photos, calendars, contacts, and other data between your devices without having to physically sync all of them.

3. Use the Help menu

Mac's pre-installed Help menu is its very own built-in manual. The Help menu has a search field where you can type in anything you need help with as well as a table of contents, and some helpful tips any Mac user would find handy.

4. Check out the Mac App Store

The Mac App store is a great way to download software for your device. This is also the place for you to get all the software updates you need.

5. Set Up Your E-mail

Mac has its very own Mail app that you can use for checking multiple accounts. It's very well-integrated with other applications on your Mac like Contacts, Calendars, and Maps.

6. Have Fun With Spotlight

Spotlight is built right into OS X and it helps you look for files on your Mac easier. It's also connected to the Internet so you can easily search for anything across different search engines. All you need to do to launch it is hold down the command key and press the spacebar.

7. Customize the Dock

The Dock is the bar of icons that sits at the bottom of your Mac's screen. It's very customizable, too! You can add apps and files by dragging and dropping them into the Dock. You can also resize the icons and reposition them as much as you like.

Hope this helped!

Check my company website: pcrepairsipswich.com.au

Tags