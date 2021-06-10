3 Ubuntu Alternatives for better User Experience

371 reads

@ rishabhs Rishabh Singh Enjoys deploying apps on the Cloud. Frequently contributes in open-source repos.

Are you bored of using Ubuntu too?

Ubuntu is undoubtedly one of the most used Linux Distros, it's widely loved by many developers around the world (Including me). It's also being used as a Back-end OS by many VPS providers.

But still, using the same OS can become Boring over time.

Of course, you can download some free Ubuntu themes to change your background colors, etc. but that's pretty much it.

So, if you're looking to try something new without leaving your Ubuntu-like environment (that you are accustomed to), then keep reading. Because in this article, I'll list 3 Operating Systems that will serve as the perfect replacement for Ubuntu.

1.) PopOS

PopOS can be the perfect replacement for you if you're looking for a completely new user experience. PopOS introduces you to a new layout, UI, and environment. As it is based on Ubuntu you'll still use the same set of commands in the terminal as you were using on Ubuntu, so you don't need to worry about learning new Commands.

PopOS is backed by System76 - one of the best Linux PC manufacturers. You can install any app with just a single click using PopOS's inbuilt app store called PopShop.

PopOS also comes with NVIDIA drivers bundled into the iso image, so if you are a fan of Linux Gaming - PopOS is your best bet.

2.) Zorin OS

Now, if you want to use Linux with a flavor of Windows you need to check out Zorin OS.

Zorin OS is the perfect replacement for individuals who are more accustomed to the Windows environment but still wanna use Linux.

As it is a Ubuntu-based Distro, it uses the same commands as Ubuntu, Zorin OS also has a lite version to serve low-end PCs.

ZorinOS is free to download and use, however you can buy the Ultimate version of the OS if you want to support the project.

3.) Ubuntu Budgie

Ubuntu Budgie is the Community flavour of Ubuntu with lots of advanced features and a completely different User Experience.

The UI of Ubuntu Budgie is quite similar to Mac OS. It is supported by a large community and is frequently updated.

This OS is sponsored by Cloud Computing giant - Digital Ocean

4.) [Bonus] Elementary OS

Elementary OS is another awesome OS on the list. It is based on Ubuntu LTS and has many awesome features like Multitasking view, Picture-in-picture mode, DND mode, Parental Controls, etc.

Elementary OS is completely open-source and free to download. However, you can always Donate to support the project.

So, these were the Operating Systems that you should give a try if you are bored of using your current Linux Distro.

Do you have any other OS in mind that can be the perfect alternative to Ubuntu? Feel free to tell me in the comments below.

@ rishabhs Enjoys deploying apps on the Cloud. Frequently contributes in open-source repos. by Rishabh Singh My Blog

Also Featured In

Tags