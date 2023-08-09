5 Handy Apps for Boosting Productivity During a Workation

The possibility of working remotely marked a new chapter in the lives of many. You don’t have to go to the office or be confined to a specific location anymore. All a remote professional needs is a laptop and smartphone, and the world is open for travel and work. Thousands have already tried workationing. But it can be challenging to be as effective as you are in the office when you’re on workation. So, here are five apps that help me stay as productive as possible while working and traveling. Evernote When working remotely, you may use notebooks, sticky notes, a whiteboard, and other tools, in addition to your laptop and smartphone, to keep track of important tasks. But the fewer belongings you take with you on workation, the better. Because, for one thing, they make your luggage heavier, and for another, you may lose them while you’re moving around. An app like is the most effective solution to this, as it lets you organize all your notes in one place and is available anywhere in the world with Internet access. You can take down ideas in the format of searchable notes, attach various types of media to them, and collect them in digital notebooks. Evernote iScanner Imagine that you need to scan a document (such as a contract or an ID) but can’t find a computer scanner in your hotel or even anywhere nearby. In such situations, the app comes in handy. With it, all you need to get a quality scan is your smartphone. The app removes any type of distortions, like folds or crumples, makes the document clearer, and even erases captured fingers. Besides, you can edit and sign your scans on the go, which saves you a lot of time. iScanner Any.do One of the cornerstones of a productive day is listing your tasks and prioritizing them. I recommend planning your day with the app. It allows you to create a to-do list and visualize your tasks. When you see that you’ve planned ten projects for the day but then only manage to accomplish three by lunch, this makes you rearrange your priorities for the rest of the day and reassess how you spend your time. Plus, moving cards from the ‘To-do’ section to ‘Done’ is so gratifying! Any.do Wifi Analyzer A quality internet connection is key for remote work. A poor connection may not only prevent you from taking an active part in a video call, it may not even let you work with your files in the cloud. To avoid such situations, I recommend using . It measures your real-time network speed and traffic in seconds. This app will help you check the quality of the connection before you choose a spot to work, giving you confidence in your accessibility and effectiveness during the day. Wifi Analyzer Yelp When you arrive at a new place, you may want to find good cafés and restaurants to work from. And, if something happens in the apartment you're renting, you also may need to contact some local businesses, such as plumbing or electrical services. To find the most trusted local services, use —an app with the necessary contacts and user reviews. Finding a great professional right away will save you time and leave you satisfied with the results of their work. Yelp I hope that these five apps that always make my workation a little easier and more enjoyable will come in handy to you as well. Of course, these are just a few of the many apps out there, and I could have mentioned apps for flight tickets, hotel bookings, sightseeing, and others, but that’s another story. And even though a workation is an opportunity to have a change of scenery, meet new people, and discover new places, work itself should always remain a priority.