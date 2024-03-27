Search icon
    3 Tips On How To Make Your Home Office Paperless
    245 reads

    3 Tips On How To Make Your Home Office Paperless

    by Matt Svetlak, VP of Product (iScanner) March 27th, 2024
    If your home office remains cluttered with paper, it may be time to consider reducing paper consumption. Starting with small steps each day can lead to significant progress in just a few weeks. The key is to start reducing paper usage today rather than putting this beneficial initiative on hold. To cut down on paper usage, try ditching traditional notebooks.
    Matt Svetlak, VP of Product (iScanner)
    If you work from home, chances are you're relying on various online tools to replace in-person meetings and maintain productivity. However, if your workspace remains cluttered with paper, your home printer never rests, and old reports keep stacking on your shelves, it may be time to consider reducing paper consumption. Doing so can simplify your workflow, increase productivity, and even save you money. Plus, it's an environmentally friendly choice. Let's explore three simple strategies to make your home office paperless.


    Disregard any backlog and begin today

    Making your home office paperless might seem like a big task, causing you to put it off. However, simply beginning with small steps each day can lead to significant progress in just a few weeks. If you have a lot of papers to deal with, it's okay to leave sorting and scanning for later. When you have time and feel like doing it, you can go through the papers and decide what to scan and what to throw away. The key is to start reducing paper usage today rather than putting this beneficial initiative on hold.


    Try using these 5 apps

    Consider installing a few helpful apps to make your home office truly paperless. They'll assist you in transitioning tasks from paper to digital, bringing immediate benefits. With such apps, finding information becomes effortless—no more searching through piles of paper for hours. Plus, you won't have to worry about spilling coffee on important documents or your pet leaving marks on them.


    So, these are the apps that will help you go paperless:

    Scanning apps

    Gone are the days when you needed a bulky scanner. Now, with apps like iScanner or Adobe Scan, your phone can do the job just as effectively. Moreover, iScanner, for example, employs a wide range of AI features to make your scans look better than the original documents by removing folds, shadows, and glares.

    Online storage services

    Sure, electronic documents need somewhere to be stored securely, and choosing the right platform is crucial. When evaluating your options, consider factors like storage capacity, document sharing, and, of course, the cost. Top contenders in this field include Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Dropbox.

    E-signature tools

    In today's digital world, even signing documents has gone electronic. Whether it's a rental agreement or a service contract, you can sign it with just a click. The two most popular services are PandaDoc and DocuSign. But if you're handling just a few documents, many scanning apps offer an easy-to-use e-signature feature.

    To-do list apps

    If your workspace is covered with Post-its and notebooks for task management, consider switching to apps like Trello or Todoist. These digital alternatives keep your tasks organized and accessible, preventing you from losing important notes or forgetting urgent tasks. Plus, you can easily rearrange tasks and add new information without adding to the clutter.

    Notion apps

    To cut down on paper usage, try ditching traditional notebooks. Instead, jot down your notes digitally using Word documents or specialized apps such as Notion or Evernote. While it may feel somewhat awkward at the start, you'll soon find it much simpler to find, organize, and share your notes with colleagues.


    Set up an algorithm for new incoming papers

    Even though you can deal with your pile of papers later, it's crucial to manage new documents properly as soon as possible. If you get flyers or newspapers in your mailbox, take a quick look at them, and if there’s nothing important, simply toss them out. But when you receive letters or official documents, decide what to do with them right away using this simple guide:


    1. Put it in the recycling bin right away.
    2. Scan and save the digital copy, then throw away the paper one.
    3. Scan and save the digital copy, and keep the paper one for a while before throwing it away.
    4. Keep the paper version forever. Yes, we can't go completely paperless since there are some documents we need to keep in paper form forever.


    And here's the main tip, which is helpful in many life situations—Don't Overthink It. If you've decided to use less paper and begun organizing your home office—that's great news, regardless. If you're struggling to change your routine quickly, forgetting to scan documents and dispose of unnecessary papers, don't be too hard on yourself. Starting is always the toughest part, but eventually, you’ll grow into the habit.


    About Author

    Matt Svetlak, VP of Product (iScanner)
    Matt Svetlak, VP of Product (iScanner)
    BP Mobile creates mobile products for iOS and Android. We focus on business projects.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    #life-hacking #productivity #going-paperless #sustainability #work-from-home #remote-work #remote-working-tips #earth-friendly-workplace #sustainable-workplaces

