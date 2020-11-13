Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo17 Reasons Why Your Computer is so Slow by@tutorialsmate

17 Reasons Why Your Computer is so Slow

November 13th 2020
Author profile picture

@tutorialsmateTutorials Mate

We are here to help... Official Site: https://www.tutorialsmate.com/

If you're wondering why your computer is so slow and generally performing poorly, this article will give you 17 things that may be wrong and 8 ways to better optimize your PC.

Technically, an operating system decides or sequences tasks or processes on any computer system. It is also responsible for controlling drive space, controlling memory and processing power, etc. in all running programs. Although operating systems are developed in such a way that they can handle computer performance, there are some factors listed below that can reduce performance.

Reasons for a slow Computer System

  1. Too many startup programs
  2. Running out of disk space (SSD or HDD)
  3. Animations and special visual effects
  4. Unwanted temporary files
  5. Running multiple programs simultaneously
  6. Unnecessary background processes
  7. Browser has too many add-ons/ plugins
  8. Using several tabs on a browser
  9. Malware or Virus Attacks
  10. An overzealous antivirus
  11. Computer system overheated
  12. Running in power saver mode
  13. Computer needs to be rebooted
  14. Running out of RAM (Random Access Memory)
  15. Disk drive is failing
  16. Old or fragmented hard drive
  17. Processor is outdated

Usually, when we buy or set up a new system, it works very fast. But, as time passes, we begin to notice that the performance is decreasing dramatically. So, what has changed now? This question always bothers the mind and makes any simple task very specific or complex.

8 Tips to Help Fix a Slow Computer

Now, you should already know the reason why your computer is so slow. The next thing you need to do is to fix those specific problems.

For example:

  1. If your computer has too many startup programs, you can disable them accordingly.
  2. If your computer is running out of disk space, simply delete unwanted files. Disk cleanup may also be a good option.
  3. Try to use minimal animations and visual effects.
  4. Delete temporary files regularly.
  5. Check background processes using Task Manager and disable third-party programs or software accordingly. Avoid making changes to system processes.
  6. Keep browser plugins to a minimum and prefer a limited number of tabs at a time.
  7. Use good quality anti-virus with real-time protection. But make sure that it is not taking too much RAM or CPU. If this happens, better change your anti-virus.
  8. Make sure your computer does not heat up so much. If it does, check out its air vents.

There are a few other things to keep your computer system running at an optimal level.

Conclusion

Sometimes, it is easy to fix problems and speed up your computer. But this is possible only when there is a problem with settings or some other software related problem. But sometimes, you have no other option than to update the components/hardware of your computer system or go for a whole new setup.

Related

Microsoft Urges Users Not to Remove Expired Windows 10 Root Certifi...

pre-emoji story
#windows-10
Author profile picture

@joewilliamsJoe Williams

12/26/20

4 Ways to Hack the FocusMe App When Locked in or Forced Mode is Ena...

1 reaction
#focus-me-uninstallation
Author profile picture

@ananddvnAnand Dvn

12/09/20

Tags

#troubleshooting#windows-troubleshooting#mac-troubleshooting#pc#computers#error-429#computer#internet-speed
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.