17 Reasons Why Your Computer is so Slow

@ tutorialsmate Tutorials Mate We are here to help... Official Site: https://www.tutorialsmate.com/

If you're wondering why your computer is so slow and generally performing poorly, this article will give you 17 things that may be wrong and 8 ways to better optimize your PC.

Technically, an operating system decides or sequences tasks or processes on any computer system. It is also responsible for controlling drive space, controlling memory and processing power, etc. in all running programs. Although operating systems are developed in such a way that they can handle computer performance, there are some factors listed below that can reduce performance.

Reasons for a slow Computer System

Too many startup programs Running out of disk space (SSD or HDD) Animations and special visual effects Unwanted temporary files Running multiple programs simultaneously Unnecessary background processes Browser has too many add-ons/ plugins Using several tabs on a browser Malware or Virus Attacks An overzealous antivirus Computer system overheated Running in power saver mode Computer needs to be rebooted Running out of RAM (Random Access Memory) Disk drive is failing Old or fragmented hard drive Processor is outdated

Usually, when we buy or set up a new system, it works very fast. But, as time passes, we begin to notice that the performance is decreasing dramatically. So, what has changed now? This question always bothers the mind and makes any simple task very specific or complex.

8 Tips to Help Fix a Slow Computer

Now, you should already know the reason why your computer is so slow. The next thing you need to do is to fix those specific problems.

For example:

If your computer has too many startup programs, you can disable them accordingly.

If your computer is running out of disk space, simply delete unwanted files. Disk cleanup may also be a good option.

Try to use minimal animations and visual effects.

Delete temporary files regularly.

Check background processes using Task Manager and disable third-party programs or software accordingly. Avoid making changes to system processes.

Keep browser plugins to a minimum and prefer a limited number of tabs at a time.

Use good quality anti-virus with real-time protection. But make sure that it is not taking too much RAM or CPU. If this happens, better change your anti-virus.

Make sure your computer does not heat up so much. If it does, check out its air vents.

There are a few other things to keep your computer system running at an optimal level.

Conclusion

Sometimes, it is easy to fix problems and speed up your computer. But this is possible only when there is a problem with settings or some other software related problem. But sometimes, you have no other option than to update the components/hardware of your computer system or go for a whole new setup.

Tags