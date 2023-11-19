Google Perspectives: A New Opportunity to Maximize Your Brand Exposure
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe idea behind this filter is to uncover "hidden gem" content, which may not be easily found online, and bring it to the forefront of search results.
In fact, the Perspectives tab is a response to a particular user search behavior known as the “Reddit trick.” This involves users adding 'Reddit' to their queries to bypass unhelpful SEO-optimized fluff and find valuable human insights.
So now, with Perspectives, users have access to such insights shared beyond just Reddit.
Visually, the tab resembles a Pinterest board linking to various types of content and channels: YouTube and TikTok videos, forums (Reddit and Quora), personal blogs, and websites.