Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Google Makes Its Ad Exchange’s Real-Time Bids Exclusive to Its Publisher Ad Serverby@legalpdf

    Google Makes Its Ad Exchange’s Real-Time Bids Exclusive to Its Publisher Ad Server

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    US v. Google is part of HackerNoon's Legalpdf series to make court cases mroe accessible to the public.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Google Makes Its Ad Exchange’s Real-Time Bids Exclusive to Its Publisher Ad Server
    closed door at someone's expense via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    business #advertising #us-v.-google #adtech
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.

    Receive Stories from @legalpdf

    react to story with heart
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Code Stored on GitHub Ultimately Belong to Their Authors
    Published at Sep 06, 2023 by legalpdf #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    Amazon Says Less Than 16 percent of SFP’s U.S. Orders Met The Two-Day Shipping Guarantee
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by technologynews #amazon-antitrust-lawsuit
    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-State Coalition Seeks Comprehensive Relief Against Amazon for Antitrust Violations
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by linakhantakesamazon #ftc-v.-amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    Wisconsin Pursues Legal Action Against Amazon for Antitrust Violations
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by linakhantakesamazon #ftc-v.-amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    Rhode Island Takes Legal Action Against Amazon for Unfair Trade Practices
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by linakhantakesamazon #ftc-v.-amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    Demystifying the Common Law Doctrine Against Monopolization
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by linakhantakesamazon #ftc-v.-amazon
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!