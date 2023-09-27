USA v. Google LLC Court Filing, retrieved on January 24, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 18 of 44. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here IV. GOOGLE’S SCHEME TO DOMINATE THE AD TECH STACK C. Google Buys and Kills a Burgeoning Competitor and Then Tightens the Screws 145. By 2010, Google’s rivals had begun to design and market technology in an attempt to circumvent the limitations on competition that Google imposed through its publisher ad server. Google’s response was forceful, extinguishing the leading innovator via acquisition and tightening its restrictions to head off similar potential threats. Google continued to impede its rivals’ ability to offer real-time competition for publisher inventory on the same playing field as Google’s ad exchange. Google used anticompetitive means to keep customers on both sides of the stack (i.e., publishers and advertisers) locked in to its ad tech tools, while ensuring that competitors for those valuable customers were locked out. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-00108 retrieved on September 8, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. justice.gov