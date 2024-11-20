Fueling KYVE’s Expansion Era: A New Age Of Interoperable Data Opportunities For All

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 20th, 2024/Chainwire/--KYVE is entering its expansion era, introducing an enhanced web app packed with new features and collaborations to support users and unlock multi-network potential. From experienced developers to crypto newcomers, the platform aims to make it easier for users to jump in, contribute, and benefit as part of KYVE's mission to make blockchain data accessible to all.
The latest updates are meant to make it easier for users of all levels to
“We're proud to support KYVE Network in permanently archiving all historical dYdX data and further streamlining data accessibility for ecosystem participants!” –
dYdX Grants on X.
__https://www.youtube.com/embed/LpdwF8RVJnA__
With these new features, KYVE is unlocking a wide range of opportunities for users to support the future of blockchain data scalability while earning rewards across multiple networks. The updated web app is designed to accommodate both experienced blockchain developers and newcomers, KYVE’s new web app enhancements are designed to support contributions to the platform’s mission of preserving historical chain data while providing value to participants.
As KYVE expands its solutions to more ecosystems, the focus remains on providing streamlined access, empowering users to play an active role in supporting blockchain scalability and data preservation. KYVE is dedicated to ensuring that all blockchains receive the data support they need to thrive and that all types of users can take part in this mission.
As a result, KYVE allows other chains to decentralize their historical data and overall data accessibility management and provides essential tooling to access this data, enabling enhanced scalability of chains and ecosystem development.
KYVE is one of the most supported blockchains in the space, backed by Arweave, Ava Labs, Solana Foundation, Interchain Foundation, Moonbeam, TheGraph, Parity Technologies, Composable Finance, Zilliqa, Mina Foundation, Aurora, and NEAR Foundation. As well as VCs such as Hypersphere Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Distributed Global, Mechanism Capital, CMS Holdings, IOSG Ventures, and others.
Head of Marketing
Margaux Stancil
KYVE
This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program