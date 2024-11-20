ReadWrite
paint-brush
PlayBlock Rockets To 8 Globally In Blockchain Transactions And Turnover Following DappRadar Listingby@chainwire

PlayBlock Rockets To 8 Globally In Blockchain Transactions And Turnover Following DappRadar Listing

by ChainwireNovember 20th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagESzh-flagZHvi-flagVIja-flagJAhr-flagHRsw-flagSWay-flagAYqu-flagQUka-flagKAmn-flagMNzu-flagZUhe-flagHE
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

PlayBlock has achieved the remarkable milestone of being ranked #8 globally in daily transactions. At the forefront of PlayBlock’s ecosystem is its flagship dApp, __[UpVsDown.com], a cutting-edge prediction market platform. With its listing on __[DappRadar], PlayBlock is recognized as a global leader, surpassing hundreds of established blockchains.
featured image - PlayBlock Rockets To 8 Globally In Blockchain Transactions And Turnover Following DappRadar Listing
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

RAMAT GAN, Israel, November 20th, 2024/Chainwire/--Playnance proudly announces the official listing of its groundbreaking blockchain, PlayBlock, on DappRadar, the premier tracking platform for decentralized applications (dApps). Just weeks after its launch, PlayBlock has achieved the remarkable milestone of being ranked #8 globally in daily transactions and daily turnover, solidifying its position as one of the most dynamic blockchains in the world.

From Polygon Powerhouse to Global Contender

PlayBlock’s success reflects a seamless transition from operating on the Polygon blockchain—where it contributed an extraordinary 15% of Polygon’s daily transactions—to establishing itself as an independent Layer-3 blockchain. Now, PlayBlock is driving unparalleled growth:

  • Top-Tier Performance: With its listing on DappRadar, PlayBlock is recognized as a global leader, surpassing hundreds of established blockchains in both activity and volume.
  • Empowering Innovation: At the forefront of PlayBlock’s ecosystem is its flagship dApp, UpVsDown.com, a cutting-edge prediction market platform revolutionizing user engagement in the Web3 space.

“The success of PlayBlock and UpVsDown.com demonstrates the power of user-focused innovation,” said Pini, CEO of Playnance. “Becoming the #8 blockchain globally is just the beginning as we continue to redefine how people trade, predict, and interact in Web3.”

UPvsDOWN.com: Leading PlayBlock’s Growth

UpVsDown.com is Playnance’s premier prediction market platform, allowing users to place real-time predictions on various assets, including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and forex. This engaging and skill-driven dApp is a key driver of PlayBlock’s rise, offering:

  • Zero-Gas Trading: Cost-free transactions make predicting markets accessible to everyone.
  • Instant Rewards: Smart contracts ensure seamless payouts directly to user wallets.
  • Global Accessibility: With a simple, intuitive interface, UpVsDown.com attracts players worldwide, bridging Web2 and Web3 audiences.

PlayBlock: Shaping the Future of Blockchain

PlayBlock is purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of the Web3 community, featuring:

  • Gas-Free Transactions: Eliminating barriers to entry for gamers, traders, and developers.
  • High-Speed Scalability: Supporting 40,000 transactions per second, PlayBlock powers real-time applications at scale.

- Seamless Integration: EVM compatibility ensures developers can easily transition their dApps to PlayBlock, enhancing its growing ecosystem.

What’s Next for Playnance?

PlayBlock’s DappRadar listing signals a new era of transparency and growth for the ecosystem. With UpVsDown.com leading the charge, Playnance aims to expand its influence through innovative partnerships, cutting-edge dApps, and a user-centric approach that bridges Web2 and Web3.

About Playnance

Based in Ramat Gan, Israel, with offices in Dubai, UAE Playnance is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem designed to empower users with blockchain solutions for trading, gaming, and decentralized finance. Powered by its Layer-3 blockchain, PlayBlock, and anchored by its leading dApp, UpVsDown.com, Playnance is driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies worldwide.

For more information on PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem, users can visit playnance's official website, explore UpVsDown.com & track playnance's progress on DappRadar.

Contact

CEO

Pini Peter

Playnance

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here





Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #playnance #chainwire #press-release #playnance-announcement #playnance-web3-gaming #blockchain-development #good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Article Thumbnail
133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
by learn
Dec 25, 2023
#solidity
Article Thumbnail
287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas