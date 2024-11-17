Financial Censorship: 5 Global Cases and How Crypto Can Help You Avoid It

There are institutions that you trust with your money. Banks, digital wallets, insurance firms, investment companies, and more. However, there’s a fact not that harmless about it: you open an account there, but the total control of the internal infrastructure is in the hands of those businesses. Ultimately, they can limit or freeze your funds, not to mention sell your personal data to others. They can also selectively deny their services, not always for valid reasons. That’s financial censorship, and it’s very real.
If you assume this only occurs in dictatorial countries, you’re sorely mistaken. It’s happened all around the world, in supposedly free and democratic countries, and against a wide variety of online platforms and organizations. We’ll explore some cases here, and what we can do to really own our money.
WikiLeaks is an organization founded by the renowned
In 2010, WikiLeaks
As a result, WikiLeaks turned to decentralized cryptocurrencies to bypass these financial restrictions. These coins provided an alternative way for supporters to donate without relying on traditional financial systems, allowing WikiLeaks to continue its operations despite the blockade.
Hong Kong, as a special administrative region, and communist China, have very different legal systems. Hong Kong follows a system based on British law, with more protections for individual rights and freedoms. China, however, has a stricter, government-controlled legal system. That’s why the 2019 Hong Kong bill to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance caused millions to take to the streets in mass protests.
This bill would have allowed the extradition of people from Hong Kong to mainland China for certain serious crimes, like murder or rape. However, many people were worried it could be used for political reasons or against anyone critical of the Chinese government (pro-democrats), which caused widespread fear. There was a widely known police misconduct back then, but it didn’t end with that.
Today, many ex-protesters, even after serving several years in prison,
The End SARS protests in Nigeria began in October 2020 as a response to widespread police brutality, particularly by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was notorious for harassment, extortion, and violence against citizens. The protests quickly gained momentum, attracting international attention and solidarity from various human rights organizations, highlighting the need for accountability and systemic change in Nigeria’s policing practices.
As the events escalated, organizers faced significant challenges, including financial censorship. Many activists relied on crowdfunding platforms and banks to raise money for protest supplies, medical aid, and legal support. However, after the Nigerian government imposed restrictions on these fundraising efforts, some platforms froze accounts and halted donations, claiming they were violating local regulations.
In response to these challenges, activists turned to alternative funding sources,
These protests erupted following a presidential election that many believed was fraudulent, leading to widespread demonstrations against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. In response to the protests, authorities unleashed systematic violence against demonstrators, resulting in numerous injuries and legal penalties for participants. Activists quickly mobilized to support those affected, establishing fundraising efforts to provide financial assistance for medical treatment and fines imposed on protesters.
However, the Belarusian government
The crackdown not only limited financial support for those injured or fined but also led to significant hardship for individuals with frozen accounts. Many found themselves unable to access their funds, leaving them struggling to meet their basic needs after enduring violence during the protests. The government’s actions showcased a strategic use of financial censorship to undermine the solidarity movement and suppress dissent within the country.
Tornado Cash is a decentralized cryptocurrency mixing service that enhances user privacy by obscuring transaction histories on Ethereum. By pooling together funds and redistributing them, it allows users to conduct transactions without easily tracing their origins. This service is often used to enhance anonymity for individuals wanting to protect their financial privacy for any reason, like their own well-being against potential persecutors.
In August 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Tornado Cash, claiming it facilitated money laundering for criminals, including hackers. This action led to a blockade of the platform, preventing many users from accessing its services and taking down its domains. The sanctioning of Tornado Cash marked a significant instance of financial censorship, as it restricted users’ ability to use a privacy-enhancing tool and raised concerns about government overreach into decentralized finance.
Tornado Cash is notable as one of the first software platforms to be sanctioned by a government, highlighting the ongoing tension between regulatory authorities and the push for privacy in the cryptocurrency space.
As we can see, our online and financial freedom isn’t something we can take for granted. Many parties are constantly trying to apply censorship everywhere, but luckily, we have some freedom tools to rely on. Cryptocurrencies are, of course, one of them. Unlike traditional money, which is always minted and controlled by banks and governments, cryptos are decentralization-focused, and their only ruler is the code with which they were built.
It’s widely known that if you own your
On the other hand, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structures with no middlemen to approve transactions, like
This decentralization enhances resistance to financial censorship, as there are no middlemen that can block or freeze transactions at any stage, and users retain full control over their funds all the time with their private keys. This is how you can actually own your money!
