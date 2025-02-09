Ethereum L2 Taiko And DoraHacks Are Launching The Largest Anonymous Community Vote In Crypto History

**SINGAPORE, Singapore, February 7th, 2025/Chainwire/--**Taiko, an Ethereum Layer 2 network, and DoraHacks , the largest hacker movement in crypto, are spearheading the biggest anonymous community vote ever conducted in Web3. The initiative aims to advance decentralization in community governance through the Taiko Grant Factory Hackathon.





The Taiko Grant Factory Hackathon is designed to unleash developer creativity—driving innovation, interactive applications, and projects with real-world impact. After months of intense competition, the finalists are now heading into the voting phase—one of the biggest steps yet toward large-scale, community-driven decision-making.





At the core of this vote is Minimal Anti-Collusion Infrastructure (MACI), a game-changing privacy-preserving and collusion-resistant voting mechanism originally conceptualized by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Vitalik has long pointed out the fundamental flaws of traditional voting systems—fraud, collusion, privacy leaks—and MACI is Ethereum’s answer to fixing them. Dora Factory, the decentralized governance protocol, carried Vitalik's mission and shipped the best MACI product the market has seen.





For the final round of Taiko’s Grant Factory Hackathon, voting will be executed entirely on-chain via MACI, ensuring encrypted ballots, zero-knowledge proof integrity, and protection against vote buying and collusion. Users will submit their votes through smart contracts, with timestamps recorded on-chain, making the process transparent yet private. At the end of the voting round, results will be revealed by the designated operator, ensuring both fairness and credibility. As an incentive, Taiko is distributing 50,000 Trailblazer points to participants, which will later translate into an airdrop.





"This is decentralization in action," says Ben Wan, Taiko’s Community Director. "We’re thrilled to bring MACI to this scale and grateful to the community for participating in Taiko’s growth. The future of Ethereum is decentralized, and we’re here to make that happen—together."





This vote isn’t just big—it’s historic. Over 920,000 participants are taking part, making it the largest whitelisted anonymous community vote in Ethereum’s history. The voting event has attracted significant participation, with more than 920,000 individuals expected to take part, making it one of the largest whitelisted anonymous community votes in Ethereum’s history.





Steve Ngok, Partner at DoraHacks, adds: “We’re incredibly excited to work with Taiko on launching the biggest MACI-powered vote in Ethereum history. DoraHacks and Dora Factory have committed resources to expanding Ethereum’s mission—advancing MACI for decentralized governance and privacy protection. We look forward to exploring MACI’s full potential alongside Taiko and its dynamic community.”

