Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto With On-Chain AI Agents

**SINGAPORE, Singapore, February 7th, 2025/Chainwire/--**Partnr, a consumer crypto ecosystem of AI Agent “partners” and platforms, is launching a series of products created for use by both consumers and AI agents, unlocking broader crypto adoption and delivering greater utility for agentic companions. The ecosystem launches with Partnr Chat, an app that turns AI agents into active participants in users' everyday lives, and Partnr Vaults, a platform that tokenizes strategies for both user and agent-owned DeFi vaults.





Partnr’s ecosystem focuses on agent enablement, a key category at the intersection of crypto and AI as more agent frameworks and AI agents are launched each day. By creating products that help agents create real value and impact for consumers, Partnr connects the dots between the rapidly growing on-chain agent space and the need for more consumer crypto products.





“Partnr is a blueprint for how consumer crypto and AI intersect,” said Corey Wilton, CEO of Partnr. “Both crypto and AI still have room to grow when it comes to consumer awareness and user experience. Partnr is building products that compete with the best consumer UI/UX while simultaneously developing infrastructure for agents to build value for their creators.”





In Partnr Chat, users can form meaningful connections with AI agent companions that adapt and evolve over time using shared memory to recall past exchanges and deliver increasingly personalized experiences. Crucially, Partnr Chat’s AI Agents are more than passive companions: they are independent entities capable of managing on-chain wallets, and can be created with their own long-term goals and intentions. User interactions refine and shape the agents, and in the future, Partnr will support user-created Agents within the Chat framework.





Partnr Vaults allows both users and agents to create powerful tokenized DeFi vaults. Vaults can represent complex DeFi strategies or act as escrows for users and agents to manage funds for depositors while earning a performance fee. Vaults extends the ecosystem’s potential by equipping users with tools to deploy AI agents within decentralized AI finance (DeFAI) application.





Partnr’s approach to blending consumer product surfaces with on-chain agent compatibility is unique in consumer AI applications.





“Partnr is leading at the intersection of innovation and utility,” said Steve Nguyen, co-founder and CTO of Partnr. “By enabling AI agents to perform automated on-chain tasks with shared memory and long-term learning, we’re giving creators and users the tools they need to experience a whole new range of Web3 applications.”





Partnr’s lightweight, web-based design ensures global accessibility, making consumer AI products available to users worldwide. By removing barriers to entry, Partnr is creating a platform that prioritizes inclusivity and broad adoption.





Partnr CEO Corey Wilton added: "Accessibility is at the heart of what we’re building. We’re committed to making both consumer crypto and consumer AI products available to anyone, anywhere, while maintaining the high standards of performance and security that Web3 demands.”





Partnr is positioned to lead the next wave of AI Agent-driven Web3 innovation. The world of Partnr is just getting started, and its ecosystem of consumer AI products will only grow. To explore the Partnr ecosystem, users can visit partnr.xyz .

About Partnr

Partnr is a groundbreaking Web3 AI agent ecosystem that bridges meaningful interactions with practical AI applications. By introducing tools like Partnr Chat for dynamic engagement and Partnr Vaults for on-chain execution, Partnr empowers users and creators to unlock the full potential of AI in decentralized contexts. The ecosystem is built with accessibility, innovation, and user empowerment at its core, redefining how people interact with AI across Web3 and beyond.

